Who Steps Up in Adam Anderson's Absence?

Edge rusher Adam Anderson has reportedly not practiced with the team all week for unknown reasons.

News broke Thursday that Georgia edge rusher Adam Anderson was being investigated due to a rape allegation that was submitted on Friday, October 29th in Athens Clarke-County.

Anderson has been suspended indefinitely as the investigation continues on the alleged incident.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Anderson as the No. 29 prospect in the upcoming draft class. Kiper's evaluation echoed what the Georgia coaching staff talked about all offseason.

"Anderson's speed off the edge is exceptional; he plays with explosion. He has great first-step quickness and snap in his hands, getting in and out of blocks. In run defense, Anderson is at his best when turned loose in pursuit. Anderson will need to continue to get stronger, though. He gets engulfed too often; his speed-to-power moves stall out, and he doesn't have the lower-body power to make a big impact against the run. He will likely start as a pass rush specialist in the NFL before developing into an every-down player with versatility. Anderson has 4.5 sacks in seven games this season."

His absence will open up snaps for other edge rushers, and we will see if they fill his shoes. On the bright side, these new faces will get plenty of one-on-one opportunities because of the stout interior rush.

Anderson's leave casts the spotlight on two players in particular: edge rushers Travon Walker and Nolan Smith II. Both are playing the best football of their careers and have produced at an NFL level this year.

Georgia needs them to take an even more significant jump now, as they are now the best players on the edge. Head coach Kirby Smart has given both players strong endorsements this year, and they need to live up to that billing to ensure no drop-off.

The next man up appears to be edge rusher, Robert Beal. Beal has played some spot-duty this year and has made plays. He has experience in defensive coordinator Dan Lanning's system which makes him an easy plug-and-play rusher at this point in time.

This also means you likely could see more of Jalen Carter at the defensive end position and Travon Walker playing the JACK. Additionally, Georgia could alter their defensive package a bit and play a lot more Nickel packages than there were with Anderson's versatility as a defender being able to play in space.

