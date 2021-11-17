Where Georgia Needs to Improve Before Atlanta

Georgia is unbeaten to this point in the season but still have room for improvement.

Georgia is just three weeks away from what seems to be an SEC Championship matchup with most likely Alabama. The Crimson Tide need one more win to secure their birth into the championship game. It would be the second time Kirby Smart played his former boss Nick Saban for the SEC Championship.

The two coaches bring an intense level of familiarity with one another, just like the two programs. In fact, over the last six meetings between the two SEC cross-divisional foes, Alabama has taken all six of those meetings. Two of those were for an SEC title, while one was for a National Championship.

While Georgia's spot in the title game is secured, they still have two weeks and two games to improve before the matchup.

Offensive Line Inconsistency

One of Georgia's perceived weaknesses is upfront offensively, granted Georgia is suffering through the effects of attrition due to injuries. Still, recruiting top talent and creating depth does not allow for any excuses as to why Georgia's offensive line isn't one of the top units in the country.

Georgia's offensive line has been inconsistent at best in 2021 as a week-to-week struggle in one facet of the game, whether it be run blocking one week or pass protection the next week. In the coming weeks, Georgia needs its offensive line to gain consistency in pass protection and run blocking as it prepares for a post-season run. They also need to find a final answer as far as the rotation goes.

A Growing Injury List

There isn't much from a coaching perspective that can be done to help players get healthy other than making sure they are doing everything they can off the field in terms of rehab to get back on the field. There is no question that Georgia's biggest opponent so far this season is its injury list.

Dating back to last spring, the injuries have piled up on the Bulldogs, especially since the ACL tear of George Pickens shortly after the beginning of spring practice. Since then, things haven't gotten much better injury-wise, as Georgia has dealt with several injuries, especially at the receiver position.

Many still wonder what a "full-strength" Georgia team will look through the ten games this season. Perhaps with the advantages of the schedule over the final two weeks, Georgia can get back to the best version of itself.

Vertical Passing Game

Stetson Bennett is the starting quarterback for Georgia the rest of the way, presumably unless something happens that allows JT Daniels to seize back the reigns of the offense. The steady play of Bennett through seven games this season helped him overcome the hurdle of starting fall camp as the third-string quarterback.

Bennett's mark on this Georgia offense is his play-extending ability, something that Georgia lacked over the past several years with Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason, and JT Daniels under center. In addition, Bennett brings scrambling ability along with a steady hand in the play-action passing game.

Most of Bennett's most explosive plays through the air have come by way of a play-action pass, which helps keep the defense honest by making them wary of Georgia's ability to run the ball. Though most critics of the current offense fear it possesses a ceiling in terms of the vertical passing game, something that JT Daniels excelled at.

With Georgia's defense playing at a historical level this season, many hope to prevent Georgia from getting into a shootout. But in reality, that should not prevent Georgia from finding ways to get vertical in the passing game over the next two weeks. Finding the best ways to find plays downfield would go a long way in helping the Georgia offense prosper in the post-season.

