Where Does Georgia Basketball Go From Here?

Georgia basketball ruined a shot at making the NCAA Tournament when it lost to South Carolina. What's next for the Bulldogs?

That's it for Georgia basketball. The Bulldogs couldn't afford another bad loss on their resume, but that's what they got Saturday when they lost to South Carolina 91-70.

Georgia now needs a 2008-esque miracle run in the SEC Tournament to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. As of right now, inclement weather isn't in the forecast for Nashville that weekend. Don't count on lightning striking twice.

So without an NCAA Tournament bid or a favorable seed in the SEC Tournament, what's next for the Georgia Bulldogs?

Spoil someone's season

The Bulldogs can still give their fans some excitement in March. They have at least two more games against NCAA Tournament teams. Georgia hosts Alabama next Saturday and will likely play Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Had Georgia beaten South Carolina, winning both of those games could have lifted the Bulldogs into the NCAA Tournament bubble. Instead, Georgia is mostly playing for pride in those games. A victory against one more NCAA Tourney team would give Georgia a bit of confidence heading into next year.

Take the NIT seriously

These days, the NIT is little more than a consolation tournament for teams who didn't make the NCAA Tournament. But when you're a program like Georgia, you should take all the postseason success you can get.

A few wins or even a championship in the NIT would go a long way in securing the program's foundation. It would be proof the program is heading in the right direction, which would look to potential recruits.

Keep the team intact

The NCAA grants all student-athletes a free year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgia football has already benefited greatly by the ruling, and Georgia basketball can as well if their three graduate transfers decide to stay.

Justin Kier, Andrew Garcia and P.J. Horne aren't on any NBA Draft radars, so neither have anything to lose by staying. Each are valuable role players, and their maturity puts them in positions of leadership. With a year under head coach Tom Crean, they will know what expectations they should pass on to newcomers.

Reach into the transfer portal

The ship has nearly sailed on the 2021 recruiting class. Crean didn't address any of Georgia's needs. The Bulldogs need an immovable big man and a long-range sharpshooter. One would do, especially if Crean believes K.D. Johnson can become that shooter.