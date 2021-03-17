Where Georgia's Best Offensive Players Can Improve This Spring

Some of Georgia football's best offensive weapons still have issues they need to work on this spring.

Spring is finally here. Georgia football returned to the practice field Tuesday to prepare for the upcoming season. The Bulldogs will spend a month practicing before the highly anticipated G-Day Game on April 17.

This spring, all eyes are on younger players, or players switching positions. Those guys have a lot to improve on, but they're not the only ones. Georgia's biggest superstars need this month of practice as well. Here are Georgia's best offensive weapons and what they need to fix this spring.

George Pickens - blocking

As a pass-catcher, George Pickens is a finished product. He's a smooth route runner, but his soft hands and physical nature means he's capable of making catches in heavy traffic.

But running and catching is only part of a receiver's job, they also need to be able to block. So far, that's been Pickens's biggest weak spot. He doesn't take defensive backs out of the plays like other receivers on Georgia's roster do. He has the strength and toughness to be a dominant outside blocker, he just needs to devote the effort.

JT Daniels - consistent mechanics

No one should doubt JT Daniels's arm strength, the man has a cannon attached to his shoulder. But some folks do, which is understandable because Daniels tends to underthrow deep passes. However, his struggles on deep balls have nothing to do with his arm strength and everything to do with his throwing motion.

Daniels tends to throw deep passes off his back foot with his body leaning backward. This motion totally undermines his powerful arm and caused him to underthrow passes. He doesn't throw this way 100-percent of the time, but he does it often enough for it to be a problem.

The priority for Daniels this spring is to become consistent. If he can eliminate the poor mechanics, the sky is the limit for him this year. He has the physical and mental tools, plus the receiving corps to put up huge numbers.

Zamir White - reading plays in the backfield

"Zeus" is a really good running back with one thing keeping him from being great; his vision. When Zamir White attacks the hole, his fast, physical and nimble running style makes him hard to stop.

Problem is, White doesn't always attack the hole because he sometimes misses it. White often misreads plays while in the backfield and runs away from the gap. This turns well blocking running plays into mediocre gains. His vision issues affect his blocking as well.

White's priority this spring should be to focus on finding the hole when receiving the handoff. If he can do that consistently, we're going to see a while new Zamir White in 2021.