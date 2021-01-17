Which Early Enrollees Can Earn Playing Time?

As 16 members of Georgia's early signing period are officially on campus, which of the early enrollees will earn playing time early on in their career?

Georgia has a school-record 16 early enrollees for the class of 2021, and despite the hashtag, #UnfinishedBusiness being the mantra for a plethora of players foregoing the 2021 NFL Draft, there is still ample room for certain young players to earn playing time early on in their careers.

Early Enrollees:

QB, Brock Vandagriff

OL, Amarius Mims

LB, Smael Mondon

LB, Xavian Sorey

CB, Nyland Green

S, David Daniel

TE, Brock Bowers

RB, Lovasea Carroll

DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

OL, Micah Morris

OLB, Chaz Chambliss

DT, Marlin Dean

CB, Javon Bullard

WR, Jackson Meeks

DL, Jonathan Jefferson

WR, Adonai Mitchell

So, of the 16 early enrollees which of them can earn playing time this spring?

Nyland Green

Considering what Georgia lost in their defensive backfield this offseason, especially at corner, Green is the obvious choice here. Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel, and Tyrique Stevenson are the only four players to start at corner for the last two seasons, and they are all gone. Green had a chance to earn playing time before Stevenson transferred, but now he's almost going to be required to play.

Green, Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, and Ameer Speed will all be competing for two starting cornerback spots it seems. Sources tell Dawgs Daily that Green measured in at 6'3, 186 pounds.

Amarius Mims

If the Peach Bowl was any indication, there is a tackle spot up for grabs on the left side. They moved Jamaree Salyer back to his traditional guard spot, and it appears both tackle spots will be battlegrounds this spring and headed into fall camp, and there's a plethora of young talent in tow. Mims will likely be competing with Xavier Truss, Warren McClendon, Owen Condon, and Broderick Jones for both tackle spots.

Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims are without a doubt the superior talents in the room, but McClendon has experience over both of them and played exceptionally well as a redshirt freshman this fall.

David Daniel

Of all the people on this list, it's Daniel that might have the tallest task when it comes to beating out those in front of him with hopes of playing this fall. Sources tell Dawgs Daily that Daniel is playing behind Major Burns currently at the safety position. Chris Smith and Lewis Cine are expected to be the two starters at the safety positions, and that leaves Burns and Daniel fighting for "first man up" duties this fall.

As we saw against Florida when Burns was thrown into action due to injury, it's plausible that Daniel could hear his name called early on in his career.

Brock Bowers

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken showed a willingness to get the tight end involved this season, but at the bare minimum, he's shown he has no fear playing multiple tight ends at a time. Brock Bowers is unlike any other tight end on the roster currently. At 6'3, 230 pounds, he has the athleticism and mismatch capability of a wide receiver with the strength and physical profile of a tight end.

We here at Dawgs Daily fully expect Bowers to be used in a variety of ways from the beginning of his Georgia career.

