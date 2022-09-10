Who's Starting on Offense for Georgia in Week Two?
Not much is expected to change after Georgia opened the season with a 49-3 win over Oregon.
Georgia's offense came out firing on all cylinders from the opening snap, as they scored touchdowns on their first seven drives, an accomplishment Georgia's 2022 offense joined the company of Ohio State's 2021 offense which did it against Michigan State.
Being a 52-point favorite, the starters are not expected to play long. It will be up to the guys behind them to take the field. The Bulldogs are expected to play a lot of youth on both sides of the ball today against the Samford Bulldogs.
Georgia's Projected Week Two Depth Chart
- QB1: Stetson Bennett
- QB2: Carson Beck
- QB3: Brock Vandagriff
- RB1: Kenny McIntosh
- RB2: Kendall Milton
- RB3: Daijun Edwards
- RB4: Branson Robinson
- X-WR: AD Mitchell
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z-WR: Ladd McConkey
- Dillon Bell
- Slot-WR: Kearis Jackson
- Dominick Blaylock
- TE1: Brock Bowers
- TE2: Darnell Washington
- TE3: Arik Gilbert
- LT: Broderick Jones
- LG: Xavier Truss
- C: Sedrick Van Pran
- RG: Tate Ratledge
- RT: Warren McClendon
How to Watch Samford @ Georgia
- Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SECNetwork
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
