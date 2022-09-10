Who's Starting on Offense for Georgia in Week Two?

Not much is expected to change after Georgia opened the season with a 49-3 win over Oregon.

Georgia's offense came out firing on all cylinders from the opening snap, as they scored touchdowns on their first seven drives, an accomplishment Georgia's 2022 offense joined the company of Ohio State's 2021 offense which did it against Michigan State.

Being a 52-point favorite, the starters are not expected to play long. It will be up to the guys behind them to take the field. The Bulldogs are expected to play a lot of youth on both sides of the ball today against the Samford Bulldogs.

Georgia's Projected Week Two Depth Chart

QB1: Stetson Bennett

QB2: Carson Beck

QB3: Brock Vandagriff

RB1: Kenny McIntosh

RB2: Kendall Milton

RB3: Daijun Edwards



RB4: Branson Robinson

X-WR: AD Mitchell

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z-WR: Ladd McConkey

Dillon Bell

Slot-WR: Kearis Jackson

Dominick Blaylock

TE1: Brock Bowers

TE2: Darnell Washington



TE3: Arik Gilbert

LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Xavier Truss

C: Sedrick Van Pran

RG: Tate Ratledge

RT: Warren McClendon

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SECNetwork

SECNetwork Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

