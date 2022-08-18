Defensive tackle Xzavier Mcleod pledged his services to South Carolina on Thursday afternoon. Mcleod is the eighteenth commit for the Gamecocks in the 2023 class and is their first defensive tackle pledge.

Mcleod narrowed his decision to Georgia and South Carolina ahead of his commitment. Sources on both sides indicated uncertainty in the lead-up to Thursday, confirming that Mcleod chose to keep things close to the vest.

The Bulldogs made a late push here and felt that had a chance until the final hour. Xzavier's visit to Athens may have made him waver, but ultimately Mcleod opted to stay close to home.

Mcleod fits the modern mold of collegiate defensive tackles. He is a massive man at 6-4 and 325 lbs. and has plus athleticism on the interior. Xzavier is a sound technician that routinely puts himself in advantageous situations against interior linemen.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

Kelton Smith, OL

Xzavier Mcleod, DT

