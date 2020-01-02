Zach Evans Delays Announcement

Zachary Evans is one of, if not the, most talented prospects in the entire 2020 recruiting class. The process of Evans recruitment has been one that has taken many unexpected turns along the way. At different times Texas A & M, LSU, Alabama, and Georgia have all seemingly been favorites to sign the North Shore High School product out of Houston.

The University of Georgia was seen as a long shot for Evans coming into the early signing period. However, out of the blue, word began to leak out that Zachary had signed with a school unexpectedly. Industry "experts" began to predict that the school that received the paperwork was in fact Georgia.

The highly coveted back has confirmed multiple times this week that he has signed with a school of his choice. Evans further fanned the flame of the Georgia rumors by stating that the school he signed with has recently had a rookie running back play in and win the Super Bowl. One would presume that he was speaking about former Dawg turned New England Patriot Sony Michel.

This morning, the Under Armour All-American game location was starting to buzz with word that Evans was planning on delaying his announcement. This was and is a curious development seeing as how Zachary has confirmed he has already signed a Letter of Intent. Evans has not been without his share of drama and discipline issues throughout his high school career. This development in his recruiting certainly adds another chapter of intrigue and confusion.

Reported by John Garcia Jr. of SI’s All-America.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.