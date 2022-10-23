Chris Peal, a 4-star corner out of Providence Day School (Nc.) has committed to Georgia. The Dawgs outlasted Michigan, South Carolina, and NC State for one of the best prospects in North Carolina.

Peal will join a DB class consisting of AJ Harris, Joenel Aguero, Daniel Harris, and Justyn Rhett, rounding out one of UGAs deepest classes at that group in recent memory.

Georgia emerged as the team to beat fairly early in his recruitment, ultimately outlasting a strong push from Michigan, who was likely UGAs biggest competitor down the stretch. Michigan sent a coach to Peal's most recent game and has deep ties to the Providence Day staff. South Carolina and NC State were on the outside looking in, although the Wolfpack were thought to be a sleeper in this recruitment.

UGA has had quite a productive class in the Carolinas this cycle. In August, they landed 4-star OT Monroe Freeling out of South Carolina. In July, they added 4-star DL Jamaal Jarrett.

Chris Peal is ranked as a top-180 player in the 2023 class according to the 247 Composite Rankings and will strengthen UGAs 2nd ranked recruiting class.

Georgia 2023 Commits:

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Monroe Freeling, OL

Chris Peal, CB

Tyler Williams, WR

Roderick Robinson, RB

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

Kelton Smith, OL

Chris Peal Highlights

