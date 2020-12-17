Georgia's Early Top Targets in 2022

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
2022 Georgia Recruiting: Top Targets

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wasted no time Wednesday directing his attention to the class of 2022. So, with the staff's eyes transfixed on the class, here are the top targets.
"We spent predominantly most of the day on 2022 prospects and our team.”

That was what head coach Kirby Smart said during his press conference on early national signing day for the class of 2021. 

That's right; while the college football world had their eyes transfixed on the happenings in the class of 2021, Georgia's staff already had their eyes on the future. 

Smart added, "We're looking for a complete class; I want good football players. I want good people with high character and a balanced class. A balanced class is quota at every position. If anything, I'm looking for someone who can change the game for us." 

So, based on the early indications, who are those "good football players" that Smart and his staff are after? 

Current Commits: 

  • DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
  • LB CJ Washington
  • DB Deyon "Smoke" Bouie
  • DE Tyre West
  • OLB Darris Smith 

Offense

Quarterbacks

  • Myles Morris; Atlanta, Ga. 
  • Tanner Bailey; Gordo, Ala.
  • Cade Klubnik; Austin, Tex.
  • Gunner Stockton; Rabun County, Ga.

Stockton is considered the premier prospect at the position in the class of 2022. However, despite the turnover within the South Carolina program, Stockton is expected to remain a member of that class. Morris has been a top priority for offensive coordinator Todd Monken and his staff since their arrival in Athens. 

Running Backs 

  • Kaytron Allen; Bradenton, Fla.
  • Rashod Dubinion; DeKalb, Ga. 

The running back picture will become more clear as this class begins to come full circle. Allen and Dubinion are both players that Georgia's coaching staff are rather familiar with. Dubinion has had an offer from Georgia since his sophomore season, and Allen has split duties with Lovasea Carroll at IMG Academy. 

Wide Receivers

  • Kojo Antwi - Suwanee, Georgia 
  • Janiran Bonner - Dekalb, Georgia 
  • Sam M'Bake - Loganville, Georgia 
  • Jaleel Skinner - Greer, South Carolina
  • Denylon Morrissette - Loganville, Georgia 

The wide receiver class in Georgia in the class of 2022 is extremely talent-laden. Antwi, M'Bake, Bonner and Morrissette are all Peach-state products that are rather high on the board for Georgia early in the recruitment cycle. 

Tight End

  • Oscar Delp - West Forsyth, Georgia 

Georgia's tight end coach Todd Hartley has honed in on one tight-end target in each of the last two recruiting cycles. In 2021, it was Brock Bowers. In 2022, the top target is Delp out of West Forsyth High School. Georgia's staff believes he's the one they've got to have. 

Offensive Linemen

  • Tyler Gipson; Alpharetta, Ga. 
  • Julain Armella; Miami, Fla.
  • Dayne Shor; Bradenton, Fla.
  • Cameron Williams; Duncanville, Tex.
  • Addison Nichols; Alpharetta, Ga. 

There will close to double-digits offensive linemen that Georgia will pursue, which they do every year. These are the preliminary targets heading into the beginning of the cycle. 

Defense 

The defensive list is extensive and sporadic at this point, but it's filled with elite players. 

  • DT Christen Miller; DeKalb, Ga.
  • DE Joshua White; DeKalb, Ga.
  • DT Walter Nolen; Cordova, Tenn.
  • DT Khurtiss Perry; Montgomery, Ala.
  • DE Mykel Williams; Columbus, Ga. 
  • DB Dainsus Miller; Fairburn, Ga.
  • DB JQ Hardaway; Columbus, Ga.
  • DB Marcus Allen; Cobb, Ga.
  • DB Will Johnson; Grosse Pointe, Mich.
  • DB Malakai Starks; Jefferson, Ga.
  • DB Trequon Fagans; Birmingham, Ala.

