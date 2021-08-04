Prediction - 2022 Will be the year of the FLIP for UGA

Georgia has currently has 14 commits in the class of 2022, and with the spots remaining you could see them flip quite a few players.

Kirby Smart has been no stranger to the flip since becoming head coach at the University of Georgia.

Jake Fromm and Monty Rice in 2017. Quay Walker and Otis Reese in 2018. D'Wan Mathis and George Pickens in 2019. Jermaine Burton in 2020. Jared Wilson in 2021.

It's not a matter of if Kirby Smart will flip a top target, it's a matter of when Kirby Smart will flip a top target.

And despite a track record of flipping targets, the class of 2022 just might be his biggest group of flips yet. With just over 4 months until early national signing day, and a season of football left to play, Georgia has already flipped OL Griffin Scroggs from Georgia Tech and their eyes are set on several others.

Jaheim Singletary, CB

Singletary is already halfway there, he publicly de-committed from Ohio State on Sunday and is back on the market. Georgia appears to be heavily in the mix with Singletary along with Miami and they very well could land the talented Florida prospect. Georgia already had him on campus this summer, and will likely have him back on campus this fall for an official visit.

Mykel Williams, EDGE

Williams is currently committed to USC, and he very well could end up playing college football for the Trojans. Though there are several things going in Georgia's favor in this recruitment. According to sources, Williams was on campus this past week, and Georgia has been recruiting him hard for a long time. There's a lot of football to be played, and a less than stellar season from USC combined with a great one from Georgia could very well change things.

Aliou Bah, OL

Bah is committed to Florida State currently, though even after the commitment to the Seminoles, Bah was in Athens in June for an official visit. He has always been on the radar of this Georgia coaching staff, but with the lost battles on both Tyler Booker and Addison Nichols, Bah has become somewhat of a priority in this class.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.