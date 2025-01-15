2026 Offensive Line Prospects to Watch for Georgia Football
Offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class to watch for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The 2025 recruiting cycle is nearing its end which means the 2026 cycle is quickly heating up. With that said, here are some offensive linemen in the class to keep an eye on for the Georgia Bulldogs this year.
Lamar Brown: A Quick, Explosive Offensive Lineman with Big Potential
Lamar Brown, a 6'4", 280-pound offensive lineman, maybe slightly undersized for the tackle
position, but he compensates for it with remarkable athleticism and relentless drive. Despite his
height and weight being a tad below the typical size for an offensive tackle, Brown's
explosiveness off the line of scrimmage makes him a standout player. He has an incredible
ability to fire off the ball and engage defenders quickly, setting the tone for the offensive line.
One of the key aspects of Brown's game is his quick hands. When attacking defenders, he uses
them effectively to establish leverage and control the point of contact. His punch is fast, and his
hand placement is precise, which allows him to redirect defenders with minimal wasted motion.
This quickness is not only valuable in pass protection but also helps him in the running game
when he’s tasked with getting to the second and third levels on his blocks.
Brown’s ability to get to the second and third levels in his blocking is a key attribute that could
make him a dangerous asset at the next level. Whether it's pushing defensive linemen down the
field in the run game or sealing off linebackers, he has the vision and the athleticism to make
these blocks consistently. His versatility is impressive, and with the right coaching and
development, he could continue to evolve into a dominant offensive tackle at the next level.
As of now, Lamar Brown is an uncommitted prospect, but his impressive athleticism, quickness,
and ability to fire off the ball make him a valuable recruit for any program looking to add an
explosive offensive lineman to their roster. It will be exciting to see where he ends up and how
his game develops in the future.
Pierre Dean: A Strong, Reliable Offensive Tackle with Size and Versatility
At 6'5" and 305 pounds, Pierre Dean from West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, North
Carolina is a physically imposing figure on the football field. His size is reasonable for the tackle
position, and he uses that frame to great effect, particularly in pass protection. Dean is able to
hold his ground against defensive linemen with ease, using his size and strength to create a
solid wall of protection for his quarterback. His ability to maintain good positioning and keep
defenders from attacking the pocket is a credit to his technique and understanding of the game.
What stands out most in Dean's high school tape is his versatility and role as a lead blocker in
many of the team's counterplays. He is often tasked with pulling across the formation to clear a path for the running back, which highlights his ability to move laterally and engage defenders in
space. This skill is especially valuable in a fast-paced, dynamic offense, where the offensive line
needs to be flexible and responsive to different blocking schemes. Dean’s ability to make these
key blocks in the run game, along with his strong pass protection, makes him an asset in both
the ground and air attack.
While Dean is currently uncommitted, his combination of size, strength, and different blocking
skills make him a highly talented prospect for college programs looking for a reliable and
powerful tackle. His ability to excel in both pass protection and as a lead blocker in the run
game shows a well-rounded skill set that could make him an immediate contributor at the next
level.
Desmond Green: A Massive, Talented Offensive Lineman with Dominant Blocking Skills
Desmond Green, a towering 6'4", 354-pound offensive lineman from Timberland High School in
Saint Stephens, South Carolina, is a physical powerhouse who dominates the line of
scrimmage. Green’s sheer size and strength make him a force to be reckoned with, but it’s his
technical sound and relentless motor that truly set him apart.
Green excels in both outside and inside zone schemes, where his size and power allow him to
clear space for running backs and keep defenders at bay. He consistently finishes his blocks,
driving defenders out of the play and creating running lanes. What makes him especially
dangerous is his ability to finish plays, staying engaged with defenders until the whistle blows.
This trait is indicative of his tenacity and his understanding of the importance of every block.
Green's ability to control defenders in the run game, whether it's on zone runs or power plays,
shows that he has the physicality and the skill to be a dominant presence on the offensive line.
He doesn't just block, he finishes, and that’s a quality that coaches look for in their offensive
linemen. His ability to work in both inside and outside zone schemes provides versatility, making
him a strong asset for any team looking for a powerful and skilled blocker.
Currently uncommitted, Desmond Green’s combination of size, power, and technical skill makes
him an effective recruit for college programs in need of a dominant offensive lineman. His
strength and blocking ability, along with his willingness to play through the whistle, indicate that
he has the potential to be a key contributor at the next level.
Conclusion
These three uncommitted prospects—Lamar Brown, Pierre Dean, and Desmond Green—each
bring unique and valuable skills to the table. Whether it's Brown's athleticism and quickness,
Dean's size and quickness, or Green's power and finishing ability, each of these players has the
potential to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level. It will be interesting to see where
they land and how their skills develop over the coming years.
