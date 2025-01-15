2026 Quarterback Prospects to Watch for Georgia Football
The 2025 recruiting cycle is nearing it's end which means the 2026 cycle is quickly heating up. With that said, here are some quarterbacks in the class to keep an eye on for the Georgia Bulldogs this year.
Jared Curtis (Nashville, TN) - Committed to No One Yet
Jared Curtis, a 6'4", 225-pound quarterback from Nashville, Tennessee, has become one of the
nation's top quarterbacks. Curtis is a versatile player with a combination of physical tools that
make him a dual-threat in every sense of the word. His ability to make plays with his feet when
the pocket breaks down is impressive, but he can also stand tall in the pocket and make any
throw on the field. Whether it’s the deep ball, intermediate routes, or short throws, Curtis can
deliver strikes from anywhere on the field.
What makes Curtis even more dangerous is that coaches can design specific running plays for
him, taking advantage of his athleticism and size. At 225 pounds, he can absorb contact,
making it difficult for defenders to bring down in open space. This ability to run the ball out of
certain packages makes him a dynamic option in an offense, especially on third-and-short or
goal-line situations.
Curtis was originally committed to the University of Georgia but decommitted in October 2024.
Despite this, Georgia continues to pursue him aggressively, with hopes of landing the talented
quarterback. A strong comparison to Curtis would be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Much
like Allen, Curtis is a big-bodied quarterback who can beat defenses with his arm and his
legs. His mobility, combined with his strong arm, makes him a quarterback to keep an eye on as
he continues to develop in his high school career.
Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, NC) - Committed to Tennessee
Another quarterback gaining serious attention is Faizon Brandon from Greensboro, North
Carolina. Standing at 6'3" and weighing 195 pounds, Brandon has the physical attributes to
compete at the highest level. What stands out most about Brandon is his touch on the ball.
When he releases the football, it’s easy to see why scouts are so high on him. His ability to drop
the ball into tight windows with perfect precision is remarkable, making him a quarterback
capable of hitting any throw in the book.
Brandon’s size, although impressive, doesn’t get as much attention as his arm talent and his
overall feel for the game. While he may not be as physically imposing as some of his peers, his
length and ability to control the football are what make him such a unique prospect. His
mechanics and poise in the pocket are reminiscent of Washington Commanders Jayden
Daniels. Like Daniels, Brandon shows a natural ability to read defenses, make quick decisions,
and display exceptional accuracy and touch on his passes.
Brandon has already committed to the University of Tennessee, which has landed some
talented quarterbacks. With his skills and potential, he could be the next signal caller to make a
significant impact in Knoxville and beyond.
Ryder Lyons (Committed to USC) - A Rising Star with Escape Ability
Ryder Lyons, a 6'2", 215-pound quarterback from California, is another dynamic player with the
ability to extend plays and keep defenses on their toes. Committed to the University of Southern
California (USC), Lyons is known for his ability to escape pressure and make throws even when
the pocket collapses. His ability to extend plays and make off-platform throws has made him
one of the most difficult quarterbacks for defenses to handle.
What makes Lyons so dangerous is his ability to make accurate throws under duress. When the
pocket breaks down, he doesn’t panic—he just takes a step back, resets, and finds a way to
deliver the football accurately. This makes him a nightmare for defensive coordinators, who
must find ways to contain him without allowing him to make plays outside the pocket. Defenders
are warned that if they don’t wrap Lyons up, he’ll make them pay by finding open receivers or
picking up yardage with his legs.
A strong player comparison for Lyons would be Aaron Rodgers, who similarly excels at
escaping sacks and extending plays. Like Rodgers, Lyons has a natural feel for the game, and
he’s particularly adept at making difficult throws under pressure, something that will serve him
well at USC and potentially in the NFL.
Conclusion
As the 2026 recruiting cycle heats up, these three quarterbacks—Jared Curtis, Faizon Brandon,
and Ryder Lyons—are poised to make their mark in college football. Each brings unique skills
and attributes to the table, whether it’s Curtis' dual-threat ability, Brandon’s exceptional touch, or
Lyons’ ability to escape pressure and make big plays. With each player committed to a top-tier
program (Undecided for Curtis, Tennessee for Brandon, and USC for Lyons), it’s clear that these
quarterbacks have bright futures ahead of them, and college football fans should keep a close
eye on their development in the years to come.
