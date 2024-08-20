2028 FS Casey Barner Looks Like A Dawg Already, Talks Georgia Football
When you envision a dawg in its early stages, Casey Barner standing at 5-foot-11, weighing 175 pounds is what comes to mind.
And what a coming out party it was for the talented freshman, Barner of Fredrick Douglas High School (Atlanta). Pre-game Barner was controlled aggression waiting for showtime at the commencement game for the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic. Letting the agression out, Barner tallied 5 tackles, a forced fumble, and even added 12 yards on four carries in Wednesdays showing.
Barner's forced fumble was monumental in Wednesday's team win over Lagrange stuffing out any last hopes for a potential come back. In a psot game interview, Barner shared his thoughts in the game sealing play," he answered.
"I had to open up the beast man, another side came out, I had to finish the game.," said Barner.
Barner Talks Georgia
After the victory I caught up with Barner and asked what it meant to him receive the Georgia offer as a true freshman.
"It really feels great to be honest, all my hard work is paying off. The best school in the state of Georgia offered me."
Obviously there is still a lot of time left before Barner will be signing his letter of intent to his future college, but it is never too early to start putting your name in the hat and getting off on the right foot.
