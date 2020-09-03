One of the nation’s most coveted defensive linemen in the class of 2021 has narrowed down his decision to four schools. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (TID) is a 4-Star, extremely athletic, defensive tackle from Gaffney, South Carolina and his top four consists of three SEC programs and one ACC. South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia are in TID’s final four.

Ingram-Dawkins would be a big get for the Dawgs, especially given what’s left in the class and what’s exiting the program after the 2020 season. At 6’5” 300 pounds, the Gaffney native is adept on the basketball floor along with the gridiron and his high school football team uses him at tight end at times. That sort of athleticism will help to provide depth as the Dawgs will be replacing Jordan Davis, Malik Herrring, Devonte Wyatt, and Julian Rochester. Also, Georgia missed on Tim Keenan who committed to Alabama last week and Korey Foreman and Maason Smith are far from locks. There is a sense of urgency here for Tray Scott and company.

In the past year, TID has put on almost 40 pounds and grown two inches. He has gone from an in-between end and tackle type player, to a true force in the middle with plenty of athleticism. The young man is a natural overall football player and combining his pre-senior year growth spurt with the tremendous University of Georgia football strength and conditioning program could turn him into a monster on the inside to potentially play along side the likes of Travon Walker, Zion Logue, Tymon Mitchell, Bill Norton, Warren Brinson, and Jalen Carter going forward.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.