Adonai Mitchell Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Adonai Mitchell committed to the University of Georgia on July 13, 2020, and on early national signing day, Mitchell signed his letter of intent.

With the way Georgia stacked the wide receiver room with their recruiting class in 2020 — signing four wide receivers — it was expected for them to be extremely selective in the 2021 cycle. Adonai Mitchell was hand-picked by the Georgia staff.

He was a lesser-known recruit prior to Georgia's interest in him, and Georgia's staff probably preferred it that way. This lengthy prospect is a developmental diamond worth taking a shot on every once in a while.

Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

School: Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge

Frame: Long and thin. Average definition. Narrow torso and through midsection. Straight lower half.

Athleticism: Slightly faster than quick athlete with urgency in his releases off line. Above-average stride to climb on top of off-coverage. Solid functional strength in route phase. Prefers to use a speed cut at break points. Natural to use eyes to track throws and can execute over-shoulder hauls via good body control. Solid RAC skills and runs with fair strength and contact balance to take advantage of leaky-yardage tacklers in secondary.

Instincts: Release plan features a basic launch versus off-alignments, while flashing a dead-leg release versus press. Decent mental processing in route phase. Subtly will alter his stem to avoid traffic. Has savvy to use to his hands to work himself into advantageous positioning in crowds to win catch points. Appears to have a large strike zone with natural ability to attack balls with his mitts. Shows solid awareness of initial defender/safety after catch.

Polish: Aligns as No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in various 2x2 and 3x1 sets. Also frequently plays wildcat QB. Route tree currently consists of a post, vert, sluggo, seam, wheel, dig and out. Must add mass and strength. Needs to expand release plan and improve his ability to manipulate his route tempos while working in blind spots.

Bottom Line: Mitchell played in Texas earlier in his high-school career, yet now has made a name for himself in the Volunteer state. He has solid length, speed and body control. At this point, Mitchell appears best suited to be play the Z-receiver position for an offense with a good emphasis on a 3-step and 5-step passing game.

Player Comparison: Malcolm Mitchell

