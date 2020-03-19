BulldogMaven
Amarius Mims Announces Commitment Date and Top Schools

Brooks Austin

Amarius Mims has announced that he will make his commitment October 14th of 2020. He announced via his Twitter account today that Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, USC, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Oregon are among the schools that he will choose from.

The five star offensive tackle from Bleckley county, Georgia is really high on the University of Georgia. He spoke to the Bulldog Maven recently and said that Georgia is recruiting him unlike any other school.

His head coach Von Lassiter has told the Bulldog Maven that Matt Luke is in constant contact with Amarius Mims.   

He told the bulldog maven that Mims originally planned to commit to his intended school prior to the start of his senior year but the outbreak of coronavirus has delayed that announcement to now October.

In a recent article we described a Amarius Mims as the number one target for Georgia in 2021 despite having signed Tate Ratledge in Broderick Jones in 2020. 

It is our belief that Georgia stands in a good position currently with the 6 foot seven product out of South Georgia. He has taking a lot of recent visits and plans to take all five official visits prior to the commitment in October. 

Information stay tune to the bulldog maven on all things recruiting. 

