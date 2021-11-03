BREAKING: WR Target Sets Commitment Date, Names Top-3

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Andre Greene Jr Set Commitment Date, Names Top-3

    Important dates were added to on Wednesday when SI All-American candidate WR Andre Greene Jr. announced his commitment date and Top-3.
    Author:

    Georgia went gone on quite a run both on the football field and on the recruiting trail in the month of October. 

    They rattled off five commitments in the 2022 recruiting class, and went (4-0) on the month with wins over three ranked opponents. It wasn't a bad month by any means for the Georgia Bulldogs and their head coach Kirby Smart. 

    The Bulldogs are looking to carry that momentum on into November and beyond. There are some big games remaining on the football schedule, but there are also some big dates remaining on the recruiting calendar. 

    Those important dates were added to on Wednesday when SI All-American candidate WR Andre Greene Jr. announced his commitment date and Top-3. 

    Read More

    On November 17th, Greene will decide between Clemson, Georgia, and North Carolina. 

    The Dawgs already have 21 commits in the 2022 recruiting class, three of which are wide receivers. After missing out on Luther Burden to the Missouri Tigers, the Dawgs look to rebound with Greene who has been a priority in this class for quite some time. 

    2022 Commits:

    • Gunner Stockton, QB
    • OL, Alliou Bah
    • Oscar Delp, TE
    • Dillon Bell, WR
    • Cole Speer, WR
    • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
    • Griffin Scroggs, OL
    • Jacob Hood, OL
    • Branson Robinson, RB
    • Jordan James, RB
    • Tyre West, DL
    • Jalon Walker, LB
    • CJ Washington, LB
    • Darris Smith, EDGE
    • CJ Madden, EDGE
    • Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
    • JaCorey Thomas, DB
    • Malaki Starks, DB
    • Brett Thorson, K
    • Mykel Williams, DE
    • Bear Alexander, DT

    Recruiting

