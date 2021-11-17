JUST IN: Andre Greene Jr. Makes College Decision

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Andre Greene Jr. Announces College Commitment

    One of the top receivers in the class of 2022 has made his college decision.
    Author:

    Andre Greene is one of many targets for Georgia at the wide receiver position in the 2022 class and has just announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina.

    Greene is a top-100 prospect according to 247Sports, ranking 71st nationally and ninth best at receiver for the class of 2022. 

    He plays his high school football for St. Christopher's School out of Virginia. Greene was only able to play in three games his junior year due to the coronavirus pandemic but clearly made a jump in the time between his sophomore and junior seasons.

    Greene is 6-3 and 175 lbs. with dynamic ball skills and long arms. He should be able to add heaps of muscle to his frame in college without sacrificing any athleticism. His physical nature allows him to create separation against defensive backs at any point during his route.

    The most impressive thing about Greene's skill set is his catch radius. He routinely makes spectacular grabs along the sideline. He plucks the ball out of the air and tracks it very well.

    With DeNylon Morrissette and Cole Speer already in the class for Georgia, the Bulldogs could take up to two more receivers at the position. 

