Auburn Publicly Pursuing Georgia Commit RyQueze McElderry

Auburn Football has made their intentions known with a current Georgia commit to the 2023 class.

Georgia gained its ninth commitment for the 2023 recruiting class. However, with it still being the month of June, a lot can and will change between now and both of the national signing days in January and February. 

A prospect changing their mind on the status of their commitment to a school is very common as recruitments are very fluid, with lots changing over a short span of time. If a certain school impresses a prospect who is not currently committed to their class, then that is all it could take to change a recruit's mind. 

Over the weekend, it is becoming clear how much Auburn values current Georgia commit RyQueze McElderry. The 2023 offensive lineman committed to the Bulldogs back in November and since has taken visits elsewhere, nothing out of the ordinary for a recruit even if they are committed to another school. 

Auburn hosted McElderry this summer on an official visit at the end of May. Afterward, he told reporters, "Ever since the first day I got here, it's a different side of Auburn I haven't seen yet. Coming to camp and coming to a game is just the little stuff, but coming on an official, you see more of what Auburn has to offer." 

The Auburn Tigers continue their push with help from their current 2023 offensive line commit, Bradyn Joiner. Joiner, a four-star interior lineman according to 247Sports, is the cousin of RyQueze McElderry. Joiner took to Twitter to remind his cousin that Auburn wants him, which in turn drew a response from McElderry.

