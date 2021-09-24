September 24, 2021
Bo Hughley Commits to Georgia

Late Thursday night Bo Hughley announced he was committing to Georgia on his social media feeds.
Author:
Publish date:

Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims, Elijah Pritchett.

For the last three years, the state of Georgia has produced ELITE tackle prospects that all have things in common.

They are uncommonly large and uncommonly athletic. All three players in Jones, Mims, and Prichett were names SI All-Americans and were ranked inside the SI99.

So, who's the next in line in the class of 2023? Well, there's one player that has made an early argument for being mentioned along the likes of those prospects. Langston Hughes offensive tackle Bo Hughley.

Hughley stands 6'7, 300 pounds, and is set to make his college commitment on Friday.

Hughley had a public top eight of Ole Miss, UCF, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, and Auburn.

Late Thursday night he announced he was committing to Georgia on his social media feeds. 

So, what makes Hughley such a highly coveted prospect? Well for starters, the frame alone. He carries the current weight relatively well and there's reason to believe he will get even bigger upon arrival in a collegiate program.

He also possesses a bit of positional versatility, having played both left and right tackle during his high school career. Though the thing that stands out most on his high school tape apart from the athleticism and frame is the physicality with which he plays. Hughley displays violate hands and a willingness to finish blocks out on the edge. 

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

