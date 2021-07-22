Where Will Branson Robinson Commit?

One of the nation's top players, running back Branson Robinson, is set to commit on Thursday. We evaluate the top contenders here on Dawgs Daily.

Georgia has been in a bit of a rough stretch as of late on the on the recruiting trail and Thursday could change that. With Mississippi product and running back Branson Robinson set to announce his college commitment.

Robinson hails from Madison, Mississippi where he attends Germantown High School. Robinson spent the month of June taking official visits to three of the bigger programs in the country. Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee all received a visit from the talented ball carrier. Robinson was scheduled to take a visit to Clemson as well but did not make the trip.

So, we will evaluate each of the final three schools and where they stand with Robinson prior to his commitment announcement set for Thursday at 3 PM EST on CBSSports HQ.

Georgia

The Bulldogs have long been the leader in the clubhouse for Robinson. Running backs coach Dell McGee has been the lead recruiter in this battle and has done an incredible job in attempts of landing Robinson according to sources.

Robinson took his first official to Athens, Georgia when the dead period was lifted back on the first weekend of June and had a great time with current commits Gunner Stockton and De'Nylon Morrissette.

When asked what it is about Georgia that he likes, Robinson told CBSSports that it's really everything about Georgia.

"The way they want to use me in their scheme, the way they produce running backs and get them to the NFL and really I have a great relationship with the running backs coach, Dell McGhee, and Coach Smart. Really everything at Georgia seems like a good situation for me."

Alabama

Sure, Georgia already has a running back commit in the 2022 cycle in Jordan James, and the running back room is beyond loaded as it currently sits. Alabama on the other hand already has two running back commits in the 2022 cycle. And despite their ability to win almost all of these types of recruiting battles, their class appears full at the running back position as is.

Though Alabama has plenty of historical success at placing running backs in the league, and despite the two current running back commits, Alabama has made this one interesting and given Robinson plenty to think about.

Tennessee

The elite prospect visited each school in June, and the Vols had the last crack at him during the final official visit weekend of the month.

Tennessee has stayed in the race for the duration because of Robinson's bond with running back coach Jerry Mack, who is already proving to be one of the top recruiters on the new staff.

Mack has extensive ties across the country, which has opened the door for Tennessee to battle into recruitments like this one. Even if the Vols do not win out on Thursday afternoon, the fact that Mack had them in the equation until the end for a player of Robinson's caliber is impressive, given the questions around Tennessee's program.

As it sits heading into the decision, Georgia appears to be the clear-cut leader for the star running back.

