BREAKING: Justyn Rhett Makes College Decision

The number 12 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class Justyn Rhett, according to 247Sports, has made his college decision.

Cornerback Justyn Rhett out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, has made his college decision.

The former Notre Dame commit notably announced his decommitment from the Irish while on an official visit to the University of Georgia for the G-Day weekend. Rhett announced his pledge to the Irish in December of 2021, despite still insisting on taking visits throughout his four months as a verbal commitment to Notre Dame.

247Sports ranks Rhett as the number twelve cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, putting him at 105 nationally and the second-best prospect in the state of Nevada. The four-star cornerback fits the measurables of a Georgia cornerback at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds.

Rhett is the first commitment under new defensive back coach Fran Brown since joining the staff from Rutgers this offseason. The Las Vegas native is just the ninth commitment of Georgia's 2023 recruiting class thus far. He joins Marcus Washington as the only two defensive backs in the class.

Georgia 2023 Commitments

Marcus Washington, DB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

RyQueze McEdlerry, OL

Seven Cloud, DT

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Justyn Rhett, DB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.