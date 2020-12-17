Brock Vandagriff Completed the 2021 Class as Prospect and Recruiter

One of the top prospect of Georgia's 2021 class was also one of its best recruiters.

Midway through early national signing day, Georgia inked its most noteworthy commit of the 2021 class. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff is officially headed to Athens after decommitting from the Oklahoma Sooners back in January.

Vandagriff checks every box you want from a quarterback. He can throw off-platform; changes velocities depending on the situation; and has a keen understanding of the game of football. However, he separates himself most by his intangible abilities that can’t be measured.

In an interview with Dawg Nation, Vandagriff cited that one day around the Thanksgiving table his grandmother said how far away Oklahoma is. He said it was something he himself had thought about but never voiced. Come the New Year he decided to cut ties with the Oklahoma program and opted to stay home to attend the University of Georgia.

Since that moment, he has been one of the biggest reasons why Georgia has hauled in the recruiting class it has. He hosted numerous prospects on visits to both Athens and his own home, including signee Amarius Mims and target Korey Foreman.

Vandagriff made it a point to establish a bond with Mims and make him think twice before attending another school. Mims said that Vandagriff would likely know his college decision before he told any college coaching staff, a tribute to both their friendship and Vandagriff’s leadership skills.

Take a look at Vandagriff’s Twitter feed. It is littered with words of encouragement, citing others’ awards, and advocating for recruits to join him at Sanford Stadium. Just over the last few months, he tweeted at Xavian Sorey, Smael Mondon, Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green, and others. You have to think he had a role in their recruitment, as everyone he interacts with is going to wear red and black this fall.

The Prince Avenue Christian product proved to be the recruiter this coaching staff needed, as face to face contact between coaches and recruits was prohibited by the NCAA. Vandagriff took the reigns and the class doesn’t look the same without him.