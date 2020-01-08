Broderick Jones Update: J.B. Grimes Steps Down as Offensive Line Coach at Auburn

Broderick Jones is the 19th ranked player in the 2020 recruiting class and has been committed to the University of Georgia since April of 2018 and has never officially wavered from his commitment to play for the Bulldogs.

Though that hasn't stopped the likes of Auburn and Alabama pursuing him. Most notably the Tigers. Auburn has been after Jones pretty heavily, but especially as of late during early national signing day.

Today, Auburn's chances to land the nation's 2nd ranked overall tackle have narrowed even further, as offensive line coach J.B. Grimes has stepped down.

Georgia saw the type of impact this type of change in positioning coach can affect potential recruits and signees. Though they didn't keep Joshua Braun's commitment following Sam Pittman's departure, they will likely lock down the remaining targets under Matt Luke.

The only problem for Auburn is the February's National Signing Day is right around the corner and they had quite a bit of ground to make up as is.

We reported in our most recent Broderick Jones update that we had reason to believe that the Georgia staff felt comfortable about their positioning with the 5-star from Lithonia, Georgia. And one can only assume today's announcement out of the plains only reassures their stance with Jones.

Jones played exceptionally well in this past weekend's Under Armour All-American game and was seen on several occasions hanging out with Georgia signees Darnell Washington and Warren Brinson.

At this point, SI's Bulldog Maven is fairly confident that Broderick Jones will sign with the Georgia Bulldogs in February.

