BulldogMaven
Top Stories
News
Recruiting
Podcasts

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Chad Lindberg

DJ Cadden

One of the many pickups for the Dawgs this summer, four-star Chad Lindberg officially inked his National Letter of Intent today. He joins five-star Broderick Jones, four-star Tate Ratledge, and three-star Devin Willock as the four tackles who are either currently committed or signed to Georgia.

The 6’7”, 327 pound machine is a force to be reckoned with at the tackle position. His specialty is easily his run blocking, which would fit in perfectly with the style of offense Georgia insists on utilizing.

Lindberg does a great job of creating leverage when taking on defenders. He also shows enough athleticism to combo block and work to the second level, where there are very few linebackers who can handle him. In addition, Lindberg is about as vicious of a blocker as any other guy in this year’s class.

His pass blocking could use a good bit of work, but given his height and above-average lateral quickness for a guy his size, his upside in this area is through the roof. He played every position on the line in high school, which shows you how he digests the plays and picks up defenders.

Following the announcements of Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas leaving for the draft, the Dawgs will definitely welcome Lindberg with open arms. Purely based on his size, athletic ability, and pure upside, it is not out of the realm of possibility to see Lindberg starting on early into his collegiate career at Georgia. 

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

National Early Signing Day - What Surprises Are Possible For the Georgia Bulldogs?

Blayne Gilmer

Kirby Smart has earned his reputation as one of the best recruiters in the business. One thing that the first 4 years of the Smart Era has taught us is expect the unexpected.

LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day for the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

We have all the live updates and information from today's early national signing day. Everything you need to know about the incoming Georgia Bulldogs.

Devin Willock Commits to Georgia

Brooks Austin

Devin Willock de-committed from Penn State recently and is the replacement for Joshua Braun 2020 recruiting class for Georgia. Willock committed to Georgia today.

Major Burns Commits to Georgia

Brooks Austin

Just hours before early national signing day kicks off, Georgia adds their 16th commit in the 2020 class with safety, Major Burns from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Interview with Devin Willock

Brooks Austin

As expected, the massive linemen Devin Willock has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on National Early Signing Day.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Carson Beck

DJ Cadden

As expected, highly rated quarterback, Carson Beck has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on National Early Signing Day.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Warren Brinson

Matt Klug

Following one of the more intersting recruiting timelines, 4-star DT, Warren Brinson has signed his LOI to play for Georgia on Early Signing Day.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Jalen Kimber

Brent Wilson

As expected, highly rated corner back, Jalen Kimber has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on National Early Signing Day.

Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Mekhail Sherman

Matt Klug

5-star, Mekhail Sherman has turned in his National Letter of Intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on Early National Signing day.

Isaiah Wilson Declares for the 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

Yet another Georgia Bulldog has declared early for the 2020 NFL Draft as offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson has entered his name for this spring's draft.