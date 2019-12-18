Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Chad Lindberg

One of the many pickups for the Dawgs this summer, four-star Chad Lindberg officially inked his National Letter of Intent today. He joins five-star Broderick Jones, four-star Tate Ratledge, and three-star Devin Willock as the four tackles who are either currently committed or signed to Georgia.

The 6’7”, 327 pound machine is a force to be reckoned with at the tackle position. His specialty is easily his run blocking, which would fit in perfectly with the style of offense Georgia insists on utilizing.

Lindberg does a great job of creating leverage when taking on defenders. He also shows enough athleticism to combo block and work to the second level, where there are very few linebackers who can handle him. In addition, Lindberg is about as vicious of a blocker as any other guy in this year’s class.

His pass blocking could use a good bit of work, but given his height and above-average lateral quickness for a guy his size, his upside in this area is through the roof. He played every position on the line in high school, which shows you how he digests the plays and picks up defenders.

Following the announcements of Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas leaving for the draft, the Dawgs will definitely welcome Lindberg with open arms. Purely based on his size, athletic ability, and pure upside, it is not out of the realm of possibility to see Lindberg starting on early into his collegiate career at Georgia.

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

