Big Fish Still Swimming - Where UGA Stands

The Bulldogs have several priority targets making decisions in the month of July. Here are the commits that would make the biggest impact for them in recruiting.

Head coach Kirby Smart and staff have several high-priority targets that will make their college decisions in July.

As it currently stands, Georgia has eleven commits in the 2022 cycle. That number will continue to track upwards in the coming weeks.

While they already have a few difference-makers in the class, there is still work to be done. Multiple uncommitted recruits would drastically change the outlook of this class if they pledged their services to the Bulldogs.

Travis Shaw, DT

Sources have indicated that Shaw is the biggest fish left for Georgia. They love his skillset and believe that they can pull him away from the in-state schools in the Carolinas.

Shaw is viewed as a potential Jordan Davis replacement. He has a similar frame at 6-5 and 300 lbs. and plays with an exceptional motor on Friday nights. His feet never stop moving until the whistle blows, and he manages to affect every play,

This recruitment is down to Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T. The Bulldogs have a big advantage in this one, as current Bulldog linebacker commit Jalon Walker is best friends with Shaw. Walker was in town on his official visit with Shaw came to Athens and has been in his ear from the moment the two began being recruited by Georgia.

The ramifications that stem from this recruitment are massive. Shaw would be an early contributor for the Bulldogs in college and give them the elite interior defensive line talent evading them in the 2022 cycle.

Oscar Delp, TE

Reading the tea leaves tells us that Georgia wants Delp, and they want him bad. Bulldog players started the hashtag "#DelpIsADawg" over the last week in response to South Carolina's social media pitch.

Delp is the modern-day tight end. He is 6-5 and 225 lbs. and was clocked running a 4.58 second forty yard-dash at The Opening.

He broke onto the scene during his junior season at West Forsyth High School. Delp brought a rare combination of size, speed, and power to the field. The Bulldogs have been recruiting tight ends similar to Delp over the last calendar year.

Delp is down to five schools: Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan, and Florida. He has visited all of the schools and came away impressed specifically with Georgia and South Carolina.

Tyler Booker, OT

The 2022 class is very thin along the offensive line. Booker is one of the few tackles that is regarded as SEC-ready, and he is the No. 1 target on the line for Georgia.

His game still needs refinement, but Booker checks all of the core boxes for a tackle. He plays hard at the point of contact and throws defenders back when he can move downhill.

Booker also has a mean streak that you need when playing high-level college football. He finishes blocks with violence and doesn't stop fighting until the play is blown dead.

Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, and Oregon are all in the running for his services. Booker has camped at each of these schools this summer and reportedly wants to commit before his high school season starts.

Walter Nolen, DT

Nolen is far and away the best defensive tackle prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle and has drawn comparisons to the likes of Derrick Brown from Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin. He's 6'3, 305 pounds and has been clocked at 4.9 in the forty yard dash during the camp circuit this offseason.

He's a true game wrecker from the interior defensive line position and is slotted to be the most college ready prospect in the class. Georgia is certainly in the mix here, but according to sources, this recruitment has only just begun. There's expectations that this will be a drawn out process and will have some of the nation's premier programs involved in the battle for Nolen's services.