Daijun Edwards Commits To Georgia

Brooks Austin

A lot of questions have surrounded the 2020 RB situation at the University of Georgia. Kendall Milton has been a guarantee essentially since the moment he committed back in July. 

As for whether or not a second back would join him in the class? Well, that question was answered today as Daijun Edwards, the 4-star RB from Colquit County, Georgia committed to play his college ball for the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Most of the speculation around the final running back spot in 2020 has revolved around Zach Evans, the nation’s #1 ranked running back. Evans even signed a letter of intent back during the early signing period but was let out of that LOI by Georgia for an undisclosed reason. 

One would imagine all of the speculation surrounding Zach Evans and him potentially landing at Georgia would now subside and hopefully be placed to rest. 

Daijun Edwards chose the in-state Bulldogs over Florida State and several others. Though Smart and the Georgia staff - most notably Dell McGhee - continued to recruit other running backs in this class, they stayed in constant contact with Edwards. Including a recent in-home visit from the head coach himself. 

Edwards now paired with Kendall Milton is a rather dynamic duo of strong backs. And the pairing of an in-state star with an out of state recruit such as this is similar to the situation with a recent pair of great Georgia running backs. Do the names Sony Michel and Nick Chubb sound familar? 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Tdawg5960
Tdawg5960

Still want Evan's to be a Dawg! This feeling won't subside.

