David Daniel Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

David Daniel committed to the University of Georgia on Sept. 13, 2019, and on early national signing day, Daniel signed his letter of intent.

Every class needs a leader, a first to jump. In 2021, that leader has been David Daniel. He was the first in this recruiting cycle to commit to Georgia, and the Woodstock, Ga., product has never wavered from his commitment.

He's truly the lead Dawg of this class, and he comes in as the No. 35 overall player on SI All-American's SI99.

Here's what our team at SIAA thinks of this tremendously talented safety prospect:

Prospect: David Daniel

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Woodstock (Ga.)

Projected Position: Field/Post-Safety

Frame: Athletic frame with very good body definition. Excellent length through arms with cut shoulders and biceps. Tightly-wound torso and lower half.

Athleticism: Plays with light feet and some bounce on the back end to change direction. Has very good build-up speed to aid his range and allow him to factor in space. Good plant-and-drive when coming forward either on underneath routes or squeezing the line of scrimmage to attack the run.

Instincts: Takes very good angles to football and ball-carriers from third level. Tracks run and shows good vision across the second level in the box. Works to shed blockers and relies on knife technique to finish, but will attempt to deliver a blow if he’s allowed to generate force. Post-safety who reads and keys on quarterbacks before launching to attack passing lanes. Good leap timing and ball skills.

Polish: Will need to improve strength to be able to shed blocks to play the run efficiently in college. Also will need to become more consistent getting out of transition and not playing top-heavy. Should be ready to contribute in sub-packages after some physical development.

Player Comparison: J.R. Reed