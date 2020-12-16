De'Jahn Warren Flips From Georgia to Jackson State

De'Jahn Warren committed to the University of Georgia on Aug. 24, 2020, and on early national signing day he has flipped his commitment to Jackson State. .

Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are no strangers to the junior-college market when it comes to bringing in extremely talented and experienced players. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and cornerback DJ Daniel have played pivotal roles at Georgia in their two years on the roster.

De'Jahn Warren was set to be next in line. He committed to Georgia back on August 24, but on early national signing day, he has flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

He was the exact prototype for a UGA cornerback. Georgia asks their corners to play an extremely physical brand of football and Warren is no stranger to contact. He's consistently leaving bodies lying in his wake on tape. He would have fit in perfectly for what head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning intend to do.

He's even physical enough, if need be, to move to safety. However, Warren is at his best in man-to-man coverage locking down the opponent's top target. He's long, has the speed to run with any wideout, and he high-points the ball extremely well for a defensive back.

Not to mention the added value he brings as a special-teams player. He blocked several punts during his junior-college career and also got his hands on a few field-goal attempts.

This is a critical loss for Georgia considering the lack of depth at the corner position that could arise with early draft declarations from Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.

Player Comparison: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.