De'Jahn Warren Flips From Georgia to Jackson State

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

De'Jahn Warren Flips Commitment to Jackson State

De'Jahn Warren committed to the University of Georgia on Aug. 24, 2020, and on early national signing day he has flipped his commitment to Jackson State. .
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are no strangers to the junior-college market when it comes to bringing in extremely talented and experienced players. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and cornerback DJ Daniel have played pivotal roles at Georgia in their two years on the roster. 

De'Jahn Warren was set to be next in line. He committed to Georgia back on August 24, but on early national signing day, he has flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.  

He was the exact prototype for a UGA cornerback. Georgia asks their corners to play an extremely physical brand of football and Warren is no stranger to contact. He's consistently leaving bodies lying in his wake on tape. He would have fit in perfectly for what head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning intend to do. 

He's even physical enough, if need be, to move to safety. However, Warren is at his best in man-to-man coverage locking down the opponent's top target. He's long, has the speed to run with any wideout, and he high-points the ball extremely well for a defensive back. 

Not to mention the added value he brings as a special-teams player. He blocked several punts during his junior-college career and also got his hands on a few field-goal attempts. 

This is a critical loss for Georgia considering the lack of depth at the corner position that could arise with early draft declarations from Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell. 

Player Comparison: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

usatsi_13137798_168390375_lowres
Recruiting

Adonai Mitchell Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

DeJahn-Warren-Instagram-3_whipag
Recruiting

De'Jahn Warren Flips From Georgia to Jackson State

https___images.saymedia-content.com_.image_MTcyMjIyMjY0NDY3NTMwOTY0_chaz-chambliss
Recruiting

Chaz Chambliss Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

https___images.saymedia-content.com_.image_MTc0NzUwMTQwMjE1NjAwOTEx_49d5850e-e3fb-4f2b-ab4c-f53ad8f25aa0
Recruiting

Brock Bowers Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

https___images.saymedia-content.com_.image_MTc2Mjc5MDU2NzY4MDUwMzY2_b43fada3-4fa8-47bc-a3c6-5118fc57eefe
Recruiting

Kamari Lassiter Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

https___images.saymedia-content.com_.image_MTc1MjU5MjQ2MDQzMDc5Nzc1_bd7097e2-7753-49c7-a506-97c72565ed73 (1)
Recruiting

Jackson Meeks Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

EnYuWGkXIAgVdtL
Recruiting

Early National Signing Day Updates

7JQTKUHINPVHAWMQVVYT25OXGM
Recruiting

Marlin Dean Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

3AX3pX_0WgD9DJp00
Recruiting

Javon Bullard Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia