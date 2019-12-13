Devin Willock Could Be the Replacement for Joshua Braun

Things are moving fast and furious for 3-star offensive lineman Devin Willock out of Paramus, NJ. Willock was committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions since September 1 of this year but announced his de-commitment yesterday.

It appears that newly hired Georgia Offensive Line Coach Matt Luke has been actively pursuing the 6’6” 325-pound guard. Willock has been planning to sign during the early signing period, so the timing of all this should prove positive for Georgia. Many news outlets are now firmly projecting Devin to commit to the “G” over Virginia, Penn State, Boston College, and others.

Recruiting is a whirlwind at times, and it appears that the transition from Pittman to Luke on the UGA offensive coaching staff has made things come full circle on the recruitment of Devin Willock. Georgia had been in on him early, but the pursuit cooled off some, especially after the commitment to Penn State.

It’s important to note that all of this comes a day after 4-star Joshua Braun rescinded his pledge to play for the Bulldogs. Braun has subsequently volunteered his services to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators. There are also rumors circulating about the stability of Georgia’s status with 5 start offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Auburn is trying their best to flip the longtime Georgia commit out of Lithonia.

Kirby Smart believes in building a very deep and physically imposing offensive line. The size of Willock has him fitting the mold as another piece of the “great wall” that the staff has been building.

The recruiting game is one where no holds are barred! With all the ongoing craziness on the trail and factoring in upcoming decisions to be made by current offensive linemen, it’s not surprising to see the Dawgs trying to solidify their depth upfront.

