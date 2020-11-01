The University of Georgia has received it's third commitment in the 2022 recruiting class as Deyon "Smoke" Bouie has verbally committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Bouie joins linebacker Cedric Washington and defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew in the 2022 group.

Bouie is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete from Bainbridge, Ga., where he plays on both sides of the ball for the Bainbridge Bearcats. According to conversations with Bouie, Georgia plans to have him play defensive back.

Turning on the tape of Bouie, one thing immediately noticed how dynamic he is with the ball in his hands. Whether that's as a receiver or after an interception, Bouie is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

He's a bit of a tweener in terms of size and not the prototypical cornerback for the Bulldogs. Georgia's corners are almost all 6-foot or taller with exceptionally long arms: Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, Tyson Campbell, and in the 2022 class, Groves-Killebrew.

However, he's not far from the mold. What he lacks in height and length, he makes up for in explosiveness. Bouie has exceptional quickness that is paired with top-end long speed which is a combination that provides versatility for a cornerback. He's will rarely get beat over the top and he's will be able to jump on routes underneath.

Additionally, Bouie will also provide a threat in the return game. Thanks to his electric ability with the ball in his hands, Georgia will need to find ways to get him touches apart from just waiting for him to turn the opponent over.

Here's a look at Bouie's sophomore highlight tape:

