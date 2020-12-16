Dylan Fairchild Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Dylan Fairchild committed to the University of Georgia on May 30, 2020, and on early national signing day, Fairchild signed his letter of intent.

Georgia has become known for its ability to recruit and develop the offensive line position. They consistently bring in a handful of the nation's top talents along the line and tackle Dylan Fairchild is no different.

The West Forsyth, Ga., prospect played tackle in high school, but may have to kick inside on the next level. Here's what our SI All American team had to say about the SI All American Candidate:

Prospect: Dylan Fairchild

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 298 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Rocked up 300-pounder with little to no bad body weight. Will hold a dozen or so additional pounds, but there’s really no need; the strength is apparent.

Athleticism: Strong, fluid hips paired with electric feet. His wrestling background shows up on tape. Understands leverage and plays with it. Shows dexterity in his punch in pass-pro. An all-around athlete.

Instincts: Has a sense of calmness in his play-style. Never seems to overstride or overextend himself and always has the correct body positioning. He’s got a hand-shock among the elites and he knows it. Keeps defenders away from his body in pass-pro and brings them in tight on the run.

Polish: Will have to learn how to pair up and combo block on the next level, not because he can’t but because he wasn’t asked to. He was left on an island a lot of the time in high school because he was so good. Could find some finish on blocks.

Bottom Line: This dude uproots people at the point of attack. His ability to roll his hips through contact will allow him to kick inside and push three techniques off the point of attack. The body type reminds many of Ben Cleveland, minus two inches of height. He's a 300-plus pounder with chiseled features and fits the mold of a modern offensive lineman.

Player Comparison: Landon Dickerson, Alabama

