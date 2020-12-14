Early National Signing Day Predictions for Georgia

As the fourth year of the Early National Signing Day approaches, college programs and fans alike are beginning to realize that the overwhelming majority of recruits will sign their National Letter of Intent Wednesday of this week.

Georgia is expecting upwards of 20 early enrollees, let alone early signees in the class of 2021. Georgia has 20 commits just 48 hours before early national signing day kicks off.

Commits

LB, Smael Mondon - No. 6 Overall on SI99

OT, Amarius Mims - No. 13 Overall on SI99

QB, Brock Vandagriff - No. 15 Overall on SI99

S, David Daniel - No. 35 Overall on SI99

TE, Brock Bowers - No. 51 Overall on SI99

LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson - No. 88 Overall on SI99

OG, Micah Morris - SI All-American Candidate

CB, Nyland Green - SI All-American Candidate

OG, Dylan Fairchild - SI All-American Candidate

RB, Lovasea Carroll - SI All-American Candidate

DE, Jonathan Jefferson - SI All-American Candidate

DT, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins - SI All-American Candidate

CB, Kamari Lassiter - SI All-American Candidate

CB, De'Jahn Warren - JUCO

OLB, Chaz Chambliss - SI All-American Candidate

WR, Adonia Mitchell - SI All-American Candidate

WR, Jackson Meeks - SI All-American Candidate

OG, Jared Wilson - SI All-American Candidate

DT, Marlin Dean - SI All-American Candidate

CB, Javon Bullard - SI All-American Candidate

We here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com feel good about Georgia's chances to sign all of their current commits. De'Jahn Warren has given the Georgia staff a scare as of late, flirting with Jackson State and Penn State, but things have cooled off, according to sources.

With 20 commits and an expectation for Georgia to sign all 20, how much room do they have? And which of the remaining targets do they ultimately land?

Targets

RB, Donovan Edwards

Do you know what you'd never hear a coach at an opposing program say? "Kirby Smart and Dell McGee are longshots, and they don't have a chance with a prospect." Time and time again, recruiting cycle after recruiting cycle, Smart and his staff seem to pull off some insane flip on signing day or pull a recruit out of a state or region that typically stays home. In 2020, Edwards lives in Wolverine territory up in Michigan, and Maason Smith lives in Tiger country out in Louisiana.

Three months ago, the Michigan Wolverines had hopeful aspirations regarding their 2020 season and their chances to land Donovan Edwards. Flash forward to early national signing day, they are a (2-4) football team, and Georgia is looking mighty fine in Edwards's recruitment.

LB, Xavian Sorey

The Barber. Xavian Sorey is the top remaining linebacker in the country, according to SI All-American. He's the No. 17 overall prospect in 2021, and he's finishing out several months of polishing his craft down at IMG Academy. Sorey is 6'3, 220 pounds, and has tremendous upside as a prospect. His floor as a freshman isn't all that bad either. He's been down to seemingly Bama, Florida, and Georgia. Though I'm told, the decision came down to Bama and Georgia. Linebackers coach Glenn Schumann hasn't lost one of these down to the wire linebacker recruitments during his time at Georgia.

Monty Rice flipped from LSU to Georgia. Quay Walker flipped from Alabama to Georgia. He pulled Nakobe Dean out of Mississippi. He closed on Smael Mondon in 2021. We like his odds here as well, and so does Kirby Smart and his staff, judging by the Babe Ruth-Esque calling of his shot with this gem:

DT, Maason Smith

The nose tackle position at Georgia is extremely vital. Simply put, if you don't have a great nose tackle in an odd front defense, you don't have a very good defense. Jordan Davis has been exceptional over the last two and a half seasons, so incredible that he may be looking at an early entrance into the NFL Draft. This means finding his replacement is beyond vital. It's no wonder that Georgia's coaching staff has been full speed ahead in the chase of Smith for months now.

Smith is 6'5, 310 pounds, and has developed into a premier pass-rushing threat while long since having the ability to cripple a rushing attack as an interior defensive lineman. It's our opinion that despite LSU's upset win over Florida the weekend just before Early National Signing Day, the situation in Baton Rouge is scaring off prospects, even if they are from South Louisiana. It's all about who's going to close between Alabama and Georgia, in our opinion. And it's Georgia who's remained a constant in Smith's recruitment.

DE, Korey Foreman

Foreman is the top remaining target according to the SI99. He's the No. 4 overall prospect in 2021 and is now down to USC, Arizona State, Georgia, and Clemson. The former Clemson commit seemed to be potentially making a return to the class of 2021 for the Tigers at one point, but as of late, Arizona State has made a significant push for the Centennial High School product out of Corona, California. Centennial has a history of sending top prospects the Sun Devils way.

LB, Vontaze Burfict

LB, Brandon Magee

DE, Will Sutton

LB, Shelby Lyons

WR, Terry Richardson

All Centennial high graduates, all Sun Devil alumni, and all NFL players.

Foreman isn't set to announce until January 2nd. It is unknown if he will sign a letter of intent Wednesday or wait until February.

S, Terrion Arnold

Arnold and Foreman are the players that impact where Georgia expects to move forward with this class. We believe that they intend to take somewhere around 23 prospects, but with the mass exodus of transfers already in the portal, they could — and likely would — find room for all of these prospects mentioned if they needed to. Arnold was in Gainesville to watch the Gators' loss alongside Xavian Sorey. Sorey and Arnold have been a "linked recruitment" for quite some time. Like Foreman and Smith, Sorey and Arnold have expressed the want to play together in college.

As Foreman and Smith, we here at Dawgs Daily don't think Sorey and Arnold are truly a package deal. They could very well end up at separate programs. Arnold is down to Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, with Florida seemingly in the lead.

WR, Jimmy Horn

A source described Jimmy Horn as the next best thing to Mario Williams in terms of wide receiver prospects in Florida. Georgia is one of the few Power 5 programs that are seemingly involved in Horn's recruitment.