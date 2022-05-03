As spring practice kicks off for the 2022 calendar year, SI All-American recruiting analyst Brooks Austin is out on the recruiting trail and updating new emerging faces on the board.

The University of Georgia has become a national brand, recognized across the country as a premier football program. They have been for quite some time under head coach Kirby Smart, collecting talent from as far as Clovis, California to Warwick Rhode Island, heck even international with the signing of 2022 punter Brett Thorson.

Though even with all of the national recruiting Smart and his dynamic recruiting staff have done over the years, it's the state of Georgia and its resounding areas that have produced the overwhelming majority of their powerhouse prospects.

So, as the 2022 spring practice calendar kicks off, I'll bring you the latest from the recruiting trail, traveling all over the state of Georgia and perhaps beyond, covering the state's (and therefore Nation's) best players.

April 2nd, 2022

Player of the Day: 2024 LB, Ashton Woods

Roswell

My first stop of the day was at Roswell high school. A 2021 playoff team from a year ago, the Hornets have several Division 1 caliber players, including 2023 DB Ethan Nation who currently holds an offer from Georgia. Nation spent time playing corner, safety, and wide receiver during the practice. He's certainly on the board for Georgia, as to how high will be sorted out this spring as summer as the 2023 class comes to a close. When asked who leads his recruitment at the moment, Nation mentioned USC, Oregon, Clemson, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida, Alabama, and Penn State.

Other Names to Know:

2023 LB Jayven Hall - Drawing a TON of Mid-major love now. True nose for the football.

- Drawing a TON of Mid-major love now. True nose for the football. 2023 WR Chris Elko - An Ivey League prospect at this point, I loved the physicality that Elko plays the receiver position with. Not a burner, but a baller.

Milton

The second stop of the day was just a few miles up the road to Milton High School, where now Texas A&M Aggie Lebbeus Overton would have been in attendance had he not reclassified. Though there was still plenty of Power 5 talent on display. Defensive backs Bryce Thornton and Robert Billings might be the best pairing of safeties I'll see all spring and summer. Thornton is one of the biggest playmakers in the state, impacting the ball on both sides. As for Billings, he's as physically impressive as they come. A 6'1, 195-pound safety that plays with tremendous speed and violence. Both are names to know at the safety/nickel position moving forward in this 2023 class.

DeBron Gatling, a 2024 wide receiver for Milton has been a name Georgia fans should know for quite some time. A 6'1, 180-pound target, Gatling is extremely polished at a young age. Though a trip to Milton high school wouldn't be without a shout to the quarterback battle they have brewing.

Dylan Warren, a 2024 prospect, and Luke Nickel, a 2025 prospect are both Division 1 caliber signal-callers with immense ceilings. First-year head coach Ben Reaves, has the best of problems on his hands... two competent and talented throwers of the football.

Other Names to Know:

2023 LB, Caleb Moran - First off the bus. The dude looks like he could walk his way into 100 tackles in the FCS tomorrow.

- First off the bus. The dude looks like he could walk his way into 100 tackles in the FCS tomorrow. 2023 LB, Wyatt Smalley - A long-armed edge defender that has some plus traits and plays with good lean.

Walton

My last stop of the day and the best player for my money yesterday was none other than Ashton Woods. A 2024 linebacker that stands 6'4, 215 pounds, and has some of the most keen football instincts I've seen in a backer this long. Most linebackers this stretched out have issues with pad level or the ability to strike within confined spaces, and that's the furthest from the truth here. I expect Georgia to be in the mix very very soon for this linebacker.

PS. He happens to be the half-brother of Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock.

Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Southern California were all at practice yesterday, and there will be dozens more through for Woods. An ascending player for sure here.

Other Names to Know:

2024 QB, Jeremy Hecklinski - I've seen Jeremy for some time now, one of the most gifted throwers of the football in the class. Has a limitless arm on a limited frame. I'm betting someone takes a chance on the arm.

- I've seen Jeremy for some time now, one of the most gifted throwers of the football in the class. Has a limitless arm on a limited frame. I'm betting someone takes a chance on the arm. 2024 RB, Makari Bodiford - This is a prospect that was impossible to tackle at 225 pounds, and he's now down to 205 and has remained impossible to tackle while now becoming hard to catch. He's going to blow up this spring. Too many flash plays with too many coaches in attendance not to.

