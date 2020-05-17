Ga'Quicncy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Names Georgia In Top-5

5-star athlete, Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry has named his top-5. The two-sport star included the Georgia Bulldogs among the list, along with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Clemson

He helped the Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley football team to state titles in two straight seasons and turned around and helped the Indians do the same on the basketball court for the first time in school history. On both fronts, recruiting has been fruitful when it comes to programs coast to coast.

In an interview with SIAA's John Garcia Jr. back in February, McKinstry expressed that playing both sports in college is a preference, though not a requirement.

"Most schools that are really interested and really want me are interested in me playing both sports," he said. "11 schools have offered me in both and it's an added benefit in how I view those programs."

As of now, it's of our belief here on Dawgs Daily that Tom Crean has not expressed any interest in offering McKinstry, and it certainly could hurt Georgia's chances of landing the 5-star prospect when he ultimately makes his decision.

McKinstry is a target on a lot of national boards because of his elite play at the cornerback position. He also plays wideout for Pinson Valley, but will likely stay on the defensive side of the ball in college.

