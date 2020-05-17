DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Ga'Quicncy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Names Georgia In Top-5

Brooks Austin

5-star athlete, Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry has named his top-5. The two-sport star included the Georgia Bulldogs among the list, along with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Clemson

He helped the Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley football team to state titles in two straight seasons and turned around and helped the Indians do the same on the basketball court for the first time in school history. On both fronts, recruiting has been fruitful when it comes to programs coast to coast. 

In an interview with SIAA's John Garcia Jr. back in February, McKinstry expressed that playing both sports in college is a preference, though not a requirement. 

"Most schools that are really interested and really want me are interested in me playing both sports," he said. "11 schools have offered me in both and it's an added benefit in how I view those programs."

As of now, it's of our belief here on Dawgs Daily that Tom Crean has not expressed any interest in offering McKinstry, and it certainly could hurt Georgia's chances of landing the 5-star prospect when he ultimately makes his decision. 

McKinstry is a target on a lot of national boards because of his elite play at the cornerback position. He also plays wideout for Pinson Valley, but will likely stay on the defensive side of the ball in college. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Former Georgia Football LB, Natrez Patrick is Back to Work

Natrez Patrick entered the league as an undrafted free agent and managed to make the 53-man roster with the LA Rams. Now, he's back to work in Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Georgia Comes in Fourth in Futures Ranking from ESPN

ESPN's latest article takes a stab at projecting the top-25 for the next three seasons of college football, with Georgia coming in fourth.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Lamenting a Lost Season of Georgia Baseball

The Georgia Bulldogs were supposed to play their final home baseball game of the season on May 16.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Andrew Thomas makes dream come true for heart transplant survivor

There were a lot of things that had to be altered during the NFL Draft, that didn't stop Andrew Thomas from making sure Sam Prince still got his special moment.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

Report: Deandre Baker turns himself in, attorney says he wasn't involved

Deandre Baker turned himself into the police on Saturday, per his attorney.

Brent Wilson

"I am growing more optimistic daily that we are going to have a season."

We are nearing a decision date for conference commissioners to decide when to return for the college football season and as of now, they are aiming for mid-July.

Brooks Austin

by

JEisner

Round Table Recruiting: Brock Vandagriff vs Tyler Buchner

Round Table Recruiting, where we have open discussions about the nation's top talents. Today, we discuss who's better, Brock Vandagriff or Tyler Buchner.

Brooks Austin

by

BGilmer18

Two Top Offensive Targets Update Recruitment By Georgia Football

Malcolm Johnson Jr. and Brock Bowers are two major targets for the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 class. We at Dawgs Daily caught up with both recently to get the latest update.

BGilmer18

Kirby Smart is Walking Away with 5-Star Crown

Georgia has seen it's program recruit at the highest level in program history since the arrival of Kirby Smart, and they've lapped the competition as well.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Team Sets Semester GPA Record

The Georgia Football Team has set a new record, and this time, it's in the classroom. A semester GPA of 3.02 is the highest ever recorded at Georgia.

Brooks Austin