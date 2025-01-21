Georgia Football 2026 Offensive Line Prospects to Watch
Offensive line prospects in the 2026 recruiting class to watch for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are starting to hone in on the 2026 recruiting class and here are some interior offensive line prospects to keep an eye on for the Dawgs in the cycle.
Brandon Anderson: The Tennessee Commit and Rising Star on the Offensive Line
Brandon Anderson, a 6'4", 320-pound offensive lineman from North Cobb High School in
Kennesaw, Georgia, is a player who has evolved significantly throughout his high school career.
Initially playing tackle during his sophomore year, Anderson has transitioned to the interior
offensive line spots in his junior and senior seasons, showcasing his versatility and adaptability
on the field.
Anderson’s ability to play multiple positions along the offensive line speaks to his high football
IQ and understanding of blocking schemes. He’s particularly impressive in pass protection,
where he excels in holding his ground against powerful defensive linemen and providing his
quarterback with a clean pocket. His balance, footwork, and strength in this aspect of the game
make him a formidable opponent for any edge rusher.
What stands out about Anderson’s skill set, though, is his ability to move in space. Whether it’s
in the screen game or just running to find a block, Anderson shows remarkable agility for a
player of his size. His ability to block defensive backs on the perimeter and provide solid
blocking on outside runs further increases his value to any offense.
Anderson’s strength in the run game is just as impressive. In blocking down on defensive
linemen, particularly against 4-eye or 3-technique defensive players, Anderson is a mauler. He
washes defenders down the line, opening up huge running lanes for his teammates. His ability
to dominate in the trenches, both in the pass and run game, makes him one of the top offensive
line prospects in Georgia.
Since committing to the University of Tennessee in October 2024, Anderson has only solidified
his status as a top-tier recruit. His commitment to the Volunteers is a testament to his skill set
and his potential to make an immediate impact at the next level.
With his mix of strength, versatility, and athleticism, Brandon Anderson is a player to watch, and
Tennessee fans are lucky to have him in their future lineup.
Jackson Cantwell: The Unstoppable Force at Offensive Tackle
Jackson Cantwell, a mammoth 6'7", 323-pound offensive tackle from Nixa, Missouri, is widely
regarded as one of the top recruits in the nation, and for good reason. Standing as the number
one tackle in the country, Cantwell is an absolute beast on the football field. He’s uncommitted as of now, but it’s clear that every college program in the country would love to have this player
in their lineup.
When evaluating Cantwell’s film, one question comes to mind: what can he not do? He
possesses all the traits you’d want in a top-tier offensive tackle. His run-blocking is solid, and he
can easily overpower defensive linemen to open up running lanes for his backfield. However, his
pass protection is where he truly shines. Cantwell has an incredible ability to stay patient and
balanced in pass sets, never allowing edge rushers to get the best of him. He can hold up
against some of the quickest and most dangerous pass rushers in the country.
One thing that separates Cantwell from many of his peers is his speed. Whether he’s holding up
in pass protection against a quick edge rusher or running down a linebacker in a run-blocking
scheme, Cantwell has the quickness to match his power. His ability to move laterally and get to
the second level in the run game is remarkable for a player of his size. He’s a force in both the
run and pass game, and his athleticism sets him apart from other top tackles.
Cantwell’s skill set is unparalleled, and any college football program would be lucky to have him.
With his combination of size, speed, and technique, he is undoubtedly a future NFL prospect.
No matter where he ultimately decides to play, there’s no doubt that Jackson Cantwell will be a
game-changer for whichever program lands him.
Immanuel Iheanacho: The Dominant Force at Tackle
Immanuel Iheanacho, a 6'5", 320-pound offensive tackle out of Georgetown Preparatory School
in Rockville, Maryland, is one of the most top-notch recruits in the nation. With his blend of
power, agility, and technical skill, he has become one of the top offensive linemen in the country,
and it’s easy to see why.
Iheanacho plays for a high school that utilizes a zone running scheme, and it’s clear from his
tape that he is more than capable of executing his role within that system. He doesn’t need to
rely on a combo block to open up running lanes for his teammates—he can take over a
defender all on his own. His ability to overpower defenders when striking is a major part of his
game, and it’s this kind of tough power that makes him such a dominating presence on the line.
What stands out about Iheanacho is his athleticism. For someone his size, he moves incredibly
well, showcasing his ability to bend, adjust, and use leverage to control defenders. He has the
footwork to stay in front of speed rushers and the power to handle any defender trying to bull-rush him. Whether it’s creating running lanes in the zone scheme or holding up in pass
protection, Iheanacho excels in all facets of the game.
There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that when it’s 4th and 1, the play is going behind Immanuel
Iheanacho. He has the strength and power to create a massive push at the line of scrimmage,
and any team would be lucky to have him on their roster. His physicality, combined with his technique and athleticism, make him one of the top prospects in the nation, and it’s no surprise
that every program is waiting for his commitment.
Immanuel Iheanacho is a rare talent—an offensive lineman who can do it all. His future in
college football is bright, and whichever program lands him is sure to see immediate returns on
their investment.
Conclusion
These three offensive line prospects—Brandon Anderson, Jackson Cantwell, and Immanuel
Iheanacho—are each dominant in their own right, and their futures in college football look
incredibly bright. Whether it's Anderson's versatility, Cantwell's all-around dominance, or
Iheanacho’s tough power and athleticism, these players will surely make an impact at the next
level.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily