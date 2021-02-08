Georgia's Biggest 2022 Recruiting Needs

Georgia is looking to sign another elite recruiting class in 2022. To do that, the Bulldogs need to address openings at a few positions.

The 2021 recruiting class is complete, now Georgia football can devote more attention to the 2022 class.

Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have a few needs to address with this year's class. The Bulldogs are already thin in a few areas and the possibilities of some players leaving early would deplete those positions. Here are the three positions Georgia needs to address this year.

Defensive Back

It'll take more than one good recruiting class to replenish Georgia's defensive backfield, especially if Lewis Cine and Latavious Brini leave after this season. Georgia will need another talented batch of defensive backs to completely rebuild the unit.

Georgia is well on its way to filling this need. Snellville native Marquis Groves-Killebrew, one of the top corners in the 2022 class, committed back in May. Deyon Bouie is more than capable of playing defensive back at the power-five level.

They're not the only DBs Georgia is going after. Jefferson standout Malaki Starks has Georgia in his final three. Tulsa native Gentry Williams is another athlete to watch. As far as true DB prospects go, Georgia was one of the first schools to offer Houston native Denver Harris a scholarship.

As far as in-state defensive back talent goes, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway is an interesting prospect for Georgia as well. He’s extremely long and athletic.

Wide receiver

Georgia should be looking to replenish its wide receiver with corps with the 2022 recruiting class. Barring something unexpected, George Pickens is likely entering his last season as a Bulldog. With another great year, he will be NFL bound. Kearis Jackson may also enter the NFL Draft after this season.

The Bulldogs will still have a solid receiving corps going into 2022 without those two, so they shouldn't need to sign a day-one starter. However, Georgia needs to add some depth and sign receivers who can lead the team beyond the 2022 season.

Georgia doesn't have any receivers committed to the 2022 class yet, but it does have athlete Deyon Bouie who has been compared to former Bulldog Mecole Hardman. Other receivers on the radar include Suwannee product Kojo Antwi, DeNylon Morrisette from Brookwood High School in Georgia, New Orleans’ own AJ Johnson, and Monroe, N.C. native Shaleak Knotts.

Edge

Right now, Georgia's depth chart on the edges is a mystery behind starters Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith. Talented freshman MJ Sherman is expected to join the rotation this season, but he's the only name in the conversation. That will make signing an edge rusher a priority this year.

Edge rusher Darris Smith committed to Georgia in December, as well as Donovan Westmoreland. Smart and planning have several edge rushers on the board including Harold Perkins (Cypress, Tex.) and Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas, Nev.), among others.