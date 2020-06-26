DawgsDaily
Georgia Football Makes Final Two for WR, Malik Nabers

Brooks Austin

When you sign five wide receivers in the 2020 class — Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith, Justin Robinson, and Ladd McConkey — on top of having an otherwise extremely young and talented wide receivers group currently on the roster, you should expect the 2021 crop of wide receivers to get a bit hectic. 

Today, Malik Nabers announced that Georgia has made his final two along with Mississippi State. 

Nabers, out of Lafayette, Louisiana is 6-0, 190 pounds and plays extremely physical at the wide receiver position. Despite Georgia making this top-2, we here at Dawgs Daily are humble enough to admit, this is not a name that our sources have mentioned in the talks leading up to this announcement. Though he's certainly on the radar now. 

He plays much larger than he's listed, and though Mississippi State is most likely where he will end up, the Lousiana native fits the mold for what offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is attempting to do in Athens. 

He needs speeds. And though Nabers is not known to be a burner by any means, he's still a 23.42 200 meter runner on the high school level and the play speed is evident on tape. 

He's got the ability to high point the football and he shows tremendous positional awareness on tape. In other words, he has a knack for knowing exactly where the sideline is at all times. 

