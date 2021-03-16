Is Georgia Lining Up a Huge Wide receiver Haul in 2022?

Georgia is looking for new blood at receiver to power its explosive offense for years to come.

What good is an explosive offense without great wide receivers? As Georgia football has transitioned to the high-scoring style, it has made the position a priority on the recruiting trail.

The 2019 class featured George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock. In 2020, the Bulldogs signed Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. The 2021 class didn't include any elite receivers, but Georgia is clearly planning on making up for that in 2022.

Already committed to the class is Bainbridge athlete Deyon Bouie. It's not clear what position he'll play at Georgia. He has plenty of potential at wide receiver and defensive back. As a receiver, he's a speedster with the agility to remain dangerous even when bottled up by defenses.

The most notable receiver on Georgia's radar is Lambert High School product Kojo Antwi. The Suwanee native revels in traffic. Antwi a physical target much like Pickens and Burton, capable of maintaining the catch through contact.

Antwi isn't making his suitors wait too long for his commitment. He plans on announcing his decision on July 5.

The next receiver on Georgia's radar recently rejoined the market. Frisco, Tex. native Evan Stewart decommitted from Texas on March 11. Stewart is an outstanding athlete, the kind of player teams will try to get the ball to in space. He's also a fantastic sprinter and that will translate to him becoming a deep threat on the football field.

Brookwood high school wide receiver DeNylon Morrisette is on Georgia’s radar as well. Morrisette has always felt like a battle between Georgia and Alabama with schools like Oregon in the mix as well.

Georgia's search for pass catchers extends to the tight end position. The name at the top of that list is Oscar Delp from West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. Delp is the modern, "super athlete" tight end, he's 6-5 and 220 lbs. with the receiving skills of a wide receiver.

Though that statement is becoming redundant with players like Kyle Pitts, Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington passing through the college ranks. Delp is very much cut from the same clothe as those big names.