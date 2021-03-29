Kirby Hot on the Trail, What's Next?

Georgia and Kirby Smart have been on an absolute tear on the recruiting trail over the last week. Can they keep the momentum going?

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have been on an absolute recruiting tear over the last week on the recruiting trail.

Thursday, they gained the commitment from the in-state star, Malaki Starks. Starks chose Georgia over the likes of Alabama and Clemson. Then Smart and his staff followed up the in-state win with a commitment from North Carolina linebacker Jalon Walker. Walker chose the Dawgs over the in-state Tar Heels and Clemson.

How did Smart and Co. follow up two consecutive wins over the likes of Clemson? Well, they added running back Jordan James on Monday. That's three SI All-American candidates in a matter of five days?

This all comes during a time period in the 2022 recruiting cycle wear players are on the verge of being able to get back on college campuses in June. We are three months away from prospects being face to face with coaches for the first time in well over a year. The anticipation for this summer is rising fast, leaving most prospects holding off their commitments.

In a time where players like Christen Miller and Mykel Williams are pushing back their commitments in anticipation of visits, Georgia is landing recruits left and right it seems.

As for their latest get, James is the full package apparently according to his future running backs coach, Dell McGee.

Earning a spot in any Georgia recruiting class is tough considering the level at which they recruit, but being labeled a Georgia commit at the running back position carries a bit of a different weight to it. Georgia is well-known as one of the true contenders for the RBU label, and spots are limited and extremely selective.

As we've laid out in previous articles, Georgia is due to sign two running backs in this class based on what history tells us.

A pattern dates back to 2012 when Georgia signed Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall. Georgia later signed Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in 2014; Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien in 2016; Zamir White and James Cook in 2018; and Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards in 2020.

2022 is a class for two backs, especially with Zamir White and James Cook expecting to be off to the NFL following this season.

ou May Also Like

How is Georgia's Offense Progressing Without Pickens

What Did Georgia Land with Jalon Walker?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.