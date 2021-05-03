BREAKING: UGA Loses 2022 Commit

Class of 2022 EDGE, Donovan Westmoreland has de-committed from the University of Georgia. The former Georgia Commit has flipped his commitment to South Carolina. In a statement released today on Westmoreland’s Twitter account he said the following:

“First off, I would like to thank UGA for the opportunity they gave me to be a part of an amazing program and I appreciate coach Lanning, and coach smart for everything they’ve done. But I think it’s time to make a decision for the better and with that being said I will be decommitting from the University of Georgia and I will be committing to the University of South Carolina.”

Westmoreland flashed on to the national recruiting seen after a solid Junior season at Griffin high school in Griffin, Georgia. He went from his first offer prior to his junior season from Akron to becoming a Georgia commit by the end of the season. Now, he will join South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer’s inaugural class with the Gamecocks.

This becomes Georgia’s first Decommitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Now dropping their numbers to 12 active commits in the 2022 recruiting class. It obviously will create more space for Georgia to continue to recruit edge rusher’s such as Westmoreland.

