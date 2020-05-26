6'4 with the kind of ball skills that Brian Thomas Jr. don't come around to often. Sure, he can run fast and jump high, but that's expected to be seen when you turn on the tape of any receiver ranked as highly as Thomas.

The No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the 2021 class, Thomas Jr. has named Georgia in his Final Four along with Texas A & M, Alabama, and LSU.

Thomas Jr. is from Walker, Louisiana, less than 30 minutes East of Baton Rouge, to say this is Tiger Country is far from an understatement.

We here at Dawgs Daily haven't heard much on the Thomas front, and don't really expect Georgia to have much success in 2021 with the top of the line wideouts in the class because of the amount of firepower they brought in last year. Now, that's not to say that Georgia doesn't have a shot with players like Brian Thomas Jr. or even Deion Colzie, it's just that they've got an uphill road to climb in order to do so.

They are going to have to be rather selective in the names in which they pursue, and I certainly wouldn't expect to see them land five wideouts and the nation's No. 2 tight end in 2021 like they did a year ago. Common sense just says they shouldn't, right?

