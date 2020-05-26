DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Makes Top-4 for No. 2 WR, Brian Thomas Jr.

Brooks Austin

6'4 with the kind of ball skills that Brian Thomas Jr. don't come around to often. Sure, he can run fast and jump high, but that's expected to be seen when you turn on the tape of any receiver ranked as highly as Thomas. 

The No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the 2021 class, Thomas Jr. has named Georgia in his Final Four along with Texas A&M, Alabama, and LSU. 

Thomas Jr. is from Walker, Louisiana, less than 30 minutes East of Baton Rouge, to say this is Tiger Country is far from an understatement. 

We here at Dawgs Daily haven't heard much on the Thomas front, and don't really expect Georgia to have much success in 2021 with the top of the line wideouts in the class because of the amount of firepower they brought in last year. Now, that's not to say that Georgia doesn't have a shot with players like Brian Thomas Jr. or even Deion Colzie, it's just that they've got an uphill road to climb in order to do so. 

They are going to have to be rather selective in the names in which they pursue, and I certainly wouldn't expect to see them land five wideouts and the nation's No. 2 tight end in 2021 like they did a year ago. Common sense just says they shouldn't, right? 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rank ‘em - Teams of the Decade for UGA

With the 20'-21' season approaching, I take a moment to rank Georgia's teams from the past decade.

Brent Wilson

by

brent.wilson

Moliki Matavao Drops Top-4 and Sets Commitment Date

Moliki Matavao, the fourth-ranked tight end in the country and number one player in the state of Nevada, places Georgia Football in his Top 4.

Brooks Austin

Jayden Thomas Updates Recruitment, Visits List

Top recruiting target, Jayden Thomas has updated his recruitment in an interview with Dawgs Daily. He walks through the relationship with the Georgia staff.

Brooks Austin

Kelee Ringo Working Out with the NFL's Best

It's not often you see high school kids working out with some of the NFL's top talent, but when you're Kelee Ringo you are provided such an opportunity.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Running Game - What’s it look like in 2020?

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are looking at an offensive renovation in 2020. Today we take a look at what the run game might look like this fall.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Jake Fromm Recalls Favorite Memories from Georgia

Former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm took the time to recall some of his favorite moments during his career at Georgia. The now Buffalo Bill recalls his three years.

Chris Allen

2021 Offensive Skill Targets Update For Georgia Football

Recruits are coming off the board daily as commitments are being made in bunches. Georgia football has it's eye on specific offensive skill players and we update those today.

BGilmer18

SEC announces athletes can begin using facilities on June 8th

Since the start of quarantine and this global pandemic it has created the feeling that sports may never make a return. The SEC made announcement on Friday though that provided some light at the end of the tunnel.

Jonathan Williams

JJ Jones Has Made His College Decision

Myrtle Beach HS Wide Out JJ Jones has committed to North Carolina.

BGilmer18

2021 Running Back Gabe Ervin Releases Top 5, Including Georgia Football

Georgia makes the Top 5 schools list for 2021 running back and in-state prospect Gabe Ervin.

BGilmer18