Why There's No Need to Worry About Recruiting Momentum

In spite of the recent decommitments and supposed loss of momentum on the recruiting trail, there is no reason for worry with Georgia's 2022 class.

Georgia holds the fourth-ranked recruiting class for the year 2022. Just a few weeks ago, Georgia was sitting at number one. However, over the last month, the class would slip three spots as high-level decommitments from DT Bear Alexander, and DB Deyon Bouie would see the Dawgs' class fall to fourth.

Both decommitments came following a visit to Texas A&M, the new home to former UGA graduate assistant (GA) Nick Williams. It has been said that Williams was instrumental in the recruitments of multiple players in his time in Athens as a GA, including those of Bear Alexander and Deyon Bouie.

Losing Williams initially didn't bother much of the Georgia fanbase until it looked like Williams was making UGA pay on the recruiting trail. Williams left Athens for a defensive analyst role at A&M; At the same time, that position is considered an upgrade for the young coach.

Former UGA Assistant, Nick Williams

So should fans be worried that Kirby Smart and Georgia will not be able to pull in a talented class as they have in each of the five seasons Smart has been at the helm? In fact, Smart's first recruiting class in 2016, the year he was hired, ranked sixth in the nation. That would be the lowest recruiting class ranking Smart has had in his five years as a head coach.

Many do not like counting a head coach's very first class after being hired because of the minimal time they have to recruit some of their top prospects due to the proximity to signing day. So while many programs would gladly take the sixth-ranked class, Smart would upgrade that to the third-ranked class in 2017, his first full cycle as a head coach.

Kirby Smart's Recruiting Classes at Georgia

2016: Sixth

2017: Third

2018: First

2019: Second

2020: First

2021: Fourth

This means Georgia's average class ranking under Smart sits at approximately 2.8, meaning that with Smart, Georgia is consistently pulling top talent year in and year out. We are in the middle of June, six months from early national signing day wear upwards of 90% of the nation's most elite prospects will sign national letters of intent.

Considering both Bear Alexander and Deyon Bouie are prospects that Georgia would undoubtedly want in their 2022 class, there is no reason to panic with either prospect. Georgia still sits in a good position to land both players.

But if the Dawgs are unable to land them, they still have a plethora of options. Among the top defensive tackle targets, Travis Shaw, Walter Nolen, and Christian Miller remain. While at defensive back, Daylen Everette, Kamari Wilson, Jake Pope, Keon Sabb, and Tre'quon Fegans are still on the board for the Dawgs.

Most notably, Georgia is thought to be in a good position with many of the above prospects. Including Travis Shaw, Kamari Wilson, and Jake Pope, to name a few of those top names left on Georgia's board.

With the 15 month-long dead period imposed upon recruiting by the NCAA, it meant that the eventual lifting of the dead period would be a significant event that can change the course of a lot of prospects' recruitments. The ability to once again take visits on college campuses can make or break a school's recruitment of a top prospect.

Georgia is not alone in seeing some of their top prospects deciding to back off their commitments from their current universities, as this was largely expected around the country when the NCAA announced that they would allow campus visits once again.

The recent "slip in momentum" is not something that needs to be on the top of Georgia fans' mind as the 2021 roster currently constructed looks to be a contender to make it back into the College Football Playoffs, the only thing that could significantly derail that chance is injuries to key players. However, it is not signing day, and it is most certainly not time to panic.

Kirby Smart has been known for his closing ability on the recruiting trail, with the overwhelming majority of his major swings coming closer to national signing day. Players like wide receivers George Pickens and Jermaine Burton were last-minute additions to Georgia's singing classes in 2019 and 2020.

