Portal Update: Will UGA Make a Splash?

Georgia Football has lofty goals for the 2021 season, but holes at some positions may prevent them from achieving them. A player from the transfer portal could fill those holes.

While Georgia Football's roster is talented and skilled enough to compete for a National Championship, that doesn't mean the Bulldogs won't seek out extra help. There are still numerous top-notch players in the transfer portal at positions the Bulldogs are thin at.

Arik Gilbert - Tight End/Wide Receiver

The Arik Gilbert saga is merely on hiatus, it's far from over. The former LSU tight end has been without a team since his short stint as a Florida commit in February. Word is, academics are standing between Gilbert and his eventual home. Without a satisfactory GPA, Gilbert would have to miss the 2021 football season. There's no need to write off Gilbert until he finishes classes.

Reports from multiple sources suggest Gilbert will return to Baton Rouge, but that's far from a guarantee as long as Georgia is interested. The Bulldogs would certainly have use for the Marietta native, especially after George Pickens tore his ACL. The Bulldogs can't afford another injury at receiver and may look to add some insurance.

Though Gilbert would add more than just insurance of course. He caught 35 passes for 368 yards in eight games as a freshman last season. Gilbert is a game-changer, he presents a mismatch because of his athleticism and size (6-5 and 253 lbs.)

Derion Kendrick - Cornerback

Another name in the transfer portal that has gone somewhat forgotten because of off-the-field issues is Derion Kendrick. He missed several games at Clemson because of suspensions. However, every player (especially college-age players) deserves a second chance.

Because he was starting cornerback at one of the nation's best programs, Georgia may consider him worth the risk. The Bulldogs don't lack talent at cornerback, but they lack experience and development.

Former five-star Kelee Ringo has barely practiced since undergoing labrum surgery last summer. Fellow freshman Jalen Kimber has all of the tools but he needs to add some size before he can compete against the SEC's best receivers. Nyland Green is a recent enrollee and needs to develop quickly this fall to have a shot at contributing at corner right away.

Based on spring camp, if there's one position on defense that'll keep Georgia from winning a championship, it's cornerback. A player of Kendrick's caliber could remedy that.

Someone who isn't in the portal yet

Someone new and surprising seems to enter the transfer portal every day. The next Georgia Bulldog transfer may not even be in the portal right now.

For starters, Georgia needs some good news on the offensive line. The transition to Matt Luke's athletic style has been slow. To the point where Jamaree Salyer, a natural guard for Luke's system, might have to stay at left tackle because other players aren't ready to step up.

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross was trending on Twitter over the weekend, with rumors growing that he might be entering the transfer portal as well. At this time they are nothing but exactly that, rumors, but there’s no ruling it out.

Georgia recently lost safety Major Burns to the portal. The sophomore wasn't expected to start, but he was likely going to be listed as a backup for starters Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith. The Bulldogs have options at safety with Latavious Brini and David Daniel, but their skillsets lend themselves towards the nickel-STAR position much more than safety.

