Kirby Smart and Staff Send Public Message To Top Remaining Target

Evan Crowell

As Georgia fans should be accustomed to by now, they had to do a bit of reading between the lines with head coach Kirby Smart.

Smart is known for his prowess on the recruiting trail, but this year he has been unable to physically get out and recruit. So, he’s had to become creative. A video of himself, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning inside linebackers coach Glenn Schuman and special teams coordinator Scott Cochran was released, which targets a top target.

The video opens with a shot of the continued construction outside of the Butts-Mehre building on campus in Athens. Then, they cut to a shot of the Tennessee game to a play where inside linebacker Nakobe Dean makes a tackle.

Lanning, Smart and Schuman are sitting in an office, as Lanning looks across Smart to Schuman and says:

Lanning: “Schu, you need a haircut bro.”

Schuman: “Haha, no doubt. It’s gonna be nice when we have a barbershop downstairs.”

Kirby Smart: “Y'al l . . .   Who’s gonna be our barber?”

Smart then sends a text message to Scott Cochran, who is in another room.

Cochran (reading text): “Haha, I know just the guy.”

So, who exactly is a qualified barber? Well, SI All-American candidate and top target Xavian Sorey happens to be nicknamed “The Barber.” Coincidence? I think not. 

Getting Sorey would be a massive get for the Georgia Bulldogs and staff. He will announce his commitment on Dec. 16, and the inside linebacker prospect would be an excellent piece to round out the front seven portion of Georgia‘s 2021 recruiting class.

Sorey is as complete as a player there can be at the high-school level. He couples an exceptional understanding of the game with rare physical and athletic traits. He excels at filling gaps and bringing down the ball carrier in the run game and can be one of the better linebackers in pass coverage at the next level. This would be a bona fide three-down linebacker for the Bulldogs who would round out a rather impressive linebacker class with Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson already in the fold.

Nothing is ever concrete with Smart, as many have come to know. Sorey is scheduled to visit the rival Florida Gators this weekend and announce the decision for his college services next Wednesday during the early signing period. However, for Smart and his staff to make a public video with an ending saying “To Be Continued,” you’d have to think they feel rather comfortable about where they stand with Sorey.

