Georgia Shutting Down the State in 2022

The talent runs deep for the 2022 class in Georgia and the Bulldogs may sweep the top talent that the Peach State has to offer.

Many have known for a few years that the 2022 recruiting class in the state of Georgia will be one of the best in recent memory.

Though prior to the impact of COVID on college football, the University of Georgia was a national recruiting threat, with their eyes transfixed on top players around the country.

They were traveling to Arizona, Nevada, California, Texas, Philadelphia, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, even Rhode Island to land elite talent.

The freeze on recruiting visits has no apparent thawing point at the moment. Leaving schools like Georgia that went national with their talent selection having to reinvent themselves on the fly.

This is a football team that signed 25 players in the class of 2020, with only 8 of those players coming from the state of Georgia.

In 2022, they already have 7 in-state commits. And there's reason to believe they could reach up to 20 in this class.

The Commits (8)

DB, Marquis Groves-Killebrew

DL, Tyre West

EDGE, Donovan Westmoreland

DB, Deyon Bouie

OLB, Darris Smith

LB, C.J. Washington

QB, Gunner Stockton

DT, Bear Alexander (Texas)

Our next category, In-State leads, are players we here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com feel comfortable about ending up in this class. At this point in time, if these players were to commit tomorrow, we believe it's Georgia.

In-State Leads (9)

DL, Mykel Williams (Commitment Date: 3/14)

TE, Oscar Delp

ATH, Malakai Starks

WR, Kojo Antwi

OLB, Daniel Martin

WR, Denylon Morrissette

DB, JQ Hardaway

DB, Emory Floyd (Commitment Date: 5/7)

DB, Marcus Allen

Jonquis "JQ" Hardaway

You'll notice that almost all of these players have something in common. Apart from Mykel Williams, Emory Floyd, and Malakai Starks, they play for Hustle Inc, a well-known 7on7 team here in Atlanta, Georgia.

These young men are all playing together with Georgia commits Gunner Stockton and Marquis Groves-Killebrew. And they are being heavily swayed at the moment by two really persuasive individuals in Stockton and Groves-Killebrew that love Georgia.

In-State Battles (6)

Our Next category, are the In-State Battles. These are recruitments that right now Georgia is in on, but may not be the leading candidate at this point in time.

DL, Christen Miller (Commitment Date: 4/4)

OL, Addison Nichols

OL, Qae'shon Sapp

TE, Holden Staes

WR, Sam M'Bake

WR, Janiron Bonner

ATH, Jake Pope

These are players that Georgia is actively recruiting, but there's battles to be had.

Qae'Shon Sapp recently released a Top-8 that included Georgia. But in a recent interview with Dawgs Daily, when asked where he will be visiting first when visits open up he replied Cincinnati.

Addison Nichols is an ideal guard for Matt Luke's system at Georgia and that's something Nichols alluded to in a recent interview with Matt Ray of our neighboring Tennessee site, VR2. The Volunteers happen to be a major player in Nichols' recruitment here.

Christen Miller has been recruited by Georgia for quite some time, but there's a battle looming there with Indiana and Florida leading up to his commitment date.

Holden Staes from Westminister Academy in Atlanta was committed to Michigan but has since opened things back up and loves what Georgia has to offer.

Sam M'Bake was one of the first wide receiver targets to receive contact when the contact window opened on September 1st of 2020. Though since then the focus has moved elsewhere it appears.

Janiron Bonner out of Cedar Grove is teammates with Gunner Stockton at Hustle Inc as well and has been mentioned by Stockton in an interview with Dawgs Daily, but is being heavily recruited by Arkansas and Florida it appears.

As for Jake Pope from Buford, he's on the radar for Georgia as of late thanks to a great junior season that culminated in a tackle that forced a fumble in overtime to win a 6A state title against Lee County.

Out of State Targets

With Georgia potentially landing a Kirby Smart record for the number of in-state recruits, he's going to be extremely selective with his out-of-state pool. We at Dawgs Daily believe he will venture out of the state for a few elite prospects.

RB, Branson Robinson - Mississippi

RB, Jordan James - Tennessee

RB, Emmanuel Henderson - Alabama

OL, Tyler Booker - Florida

DT, Walter Nolen - Florida

OLB, Jermiah Alexander - Alabama

ATH, Keon Sabb - Florida

OLB, Jalon Walker - North Carolina

CB, Trequon Fegans - Alabama

There are plenty more prospects on Georgia's board all across the country, but we project Georgia to do the overwhelming majority of their work in the state of Georgia this class, and for good reason.

You may also like

Projecting Georgia's G-Day Offensive Depth Chart: Pre-Spring Edition

Kirby: "Cornerback is Up for Grabs"

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.