Georgia Football Target Jordan Carter Announces Commitment to Texas A&M
Jordan Carter, a 2026 EDGE, has announced his commitment to Texas A&M.
As the 2024 college football season rolls along, multiple teams are continuing to work diligently on the recruiting trail to add highly talented players to their roster.
Jordan Carter, a four-star edge in the 2026 class has announced his commitment to Texas A&m. This is the second big-time commitment for the Aggies following their massive win over LSU as wide receiver Aaron Gregory also committed to the program on Sunday. Carter is rated as the 30th-best player in the country, the third-best edge and the sixth-best player in the state of Georgia, according to the composite rankings. This is a massive addition for a Texas A&M team that has been steadily building momentum underneath a new head coach.
Georgia was in pursuit of Carter for a while after as an in-state target but it looks like the Aggies' momentum on the trail is picking up along with their successful season under Mike Elko in his first season as head coach. Still a good ways to go in this recruitment, but for now, the Aggies hold the commitment.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
