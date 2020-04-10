Georgia Football Makes Top Group for Landen King

Landen King is a 6’5” 210-pound tight end from Humble, Texas. The University of Georgia offered King on March 30th. After that, the 3-Star’s recruitment has taken off. Asked about the momentum he’s gained in his recruitment lately and the UGA offer, King responded, “Man UGA is what started it all. I was ecstatic when I got the offer!”

Today King announced his Top 8 and Georgia made the cut. Along with UGA, King listed Oklahoma State, Penn St, Alabama, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Texas A & M.

Georgia is likely in the market to take two tight ends in the 2021 class. With the addition of Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, the Georgia offense figures to open up some and athletic, pass-catching tight ends should play a prominent role.

One of the big draws for King to Georgia is how Coach Todd Hartley has been communicating to the Texas native how the tight end position will be used dynamically in the Dawgs newly tweaked offense. King possesses excellent length and body control in running routes and with the ball in the air. The big-bodied tight end also shows the ability to make plays after the catch. Undoubtedly King positions himself well to be very productive in the more modern role of tight ends in college and pro offenses today.

King plans to be an early enrollee wherever he ends up going. However, a commitment date is unknown for King at this time.

