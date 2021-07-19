Pressure Mounting on 2022 Class for UGA After Tough Weekend

The number sixth-ranked athlete in the class of 2022, Keon Sabb committed to Clemson late Saturday afternoon. Sabb's announcement continues the bad streak for the Dawgs on the recruiting trail.

Just one day into the weekend, Georgia lost out on yet another 2022 prospect. This time it was four-star safety. Keon Sabb, an athlete out of IMG Academy, a place where Georgia usually recruits very strongly, has yet to gain a commitment from any of the 2020 National Championship high school champions.



Sabb's recruitment came down to Michigan, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Clemson. With the Tigers ultimately winning the battle for the four-star athlete giving them another head-to-head recruiting win over the Dawgs in this cycle.

Sabb's commitment comes just after the 2023 four-star running back out of Jacksonville, Florida; Treyaun Webb, a former UGA commit, decided to pledge his commitment to the Sooners after backing off from Georgia back in January of 2021.

Saturday was tough for Georgia, but the loss of IMG offensive linemen Tyler Booker was a major blow in the 2022 class on Friday. Losing out on one of the nation's best always hurts, but losing out to Alabama makes it that much worse.

These recent "losses" on the recruiting trail are a continuation of the bad momentum spurred on Georgia dating back to June where the Dawgs lost two five-star commitments from Bear Alexander and Deyon Bouie. Since then, they've also seen an in-state defensive lineman, Mykel Williams, commit to USC and in-state receiver Kojo Antwi announce his commitment to Ohio State.

Keon Sabb is a top 100 overall prospect in 2022 and a prospect that Georgia most certainly wanted to have in this class. But with Malaki Starks already in the boat with a commitment to the Dawgs and Sabb's teammate at IMG Kamari Wilson being the expected number one target for Georgia in the secondary, Sabb may have felt better about going to Clemson.

This brings us to the aforementioned Kamari Wilson, a five-star safety out of IMG Academy, one of the most highly coveted prospects in this class, right alongside Travis Shaw and Walter Nolen. Heading into June, it seemed that Georgia was the leader for the 6-foot-1 safety out of Fort Pierce, Florida. Still, following a top-5 of LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and Miami, it seems Georgia has a real battle on its hands with the major programs from the Sunshine State.

Wilson was the number one target for Georgia heading into Sabb's recruitment and remains the top target coming out of it. With Sabb off the board, it increases the pressure on the Dawgs to make sure they land their top guy in Wilson.

Good News Coming

There's still quite a ways to go until Early National Signing Day in December, so despite a tough stretch during the summer cycle, there's no need to panic just yet. RB, Branson Robinson is set to commit on July 22nd, and Georgia appears to be the leader for the Mississippi prospect. Dani Dennis-Sutton, an edge rusher from Baltimore, Maryland is set to announce on the same day and sources have indicated that Dennis-Sutton is down to Georgia and Penn State.

So, there's plenty of time before this class calls it quits and signs their letters of intent to their respective schools. Head coach Kirby Smart has always tended to close stronger than he's opened.

